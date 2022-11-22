ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

nbcboston.com

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Medford man for Assault and Battery at South Station

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Medford man for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon at South Station in Boston Friday morning. Officers reported to South Station for a radio call of an assault in progress at 6:30 a.m., and found a man with a cut on his face. Accoording to police, witnesses pointed out another man to officials as the attacker, later identified as Hocine Louncini. As witnesses reported a verbal dispute between the men, Loucini lunged at the victim with an instrument.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Man arraigned on murder charge in deadly Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man in Lowell Friday — an incident police and prosecutors say was possibly prompted by road rage. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arraigned following his arrest in Norton in...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police arrest man matching descriptions from two Indecent Assault incidents in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday who matched the descriptions for two separate Indecent Assault & Battery incidents. Transit Police responded to a report of Indecent Assault & Battery on the MBTA State Street Station Wednesday, where they found a woman who said she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station. Officers immediately responded to Copley Station and arrested a 24-year-old man who matched the description from the woman who reported the incident.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nashua, NH police investigating hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are investigating a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night that left three pedestrians seriously injured. Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run on Main Street found the pedestrian injured and assisted in transporting them to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Traffic snarls after truck hits ceiling of Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario, was heading southbound when it hit the ceiling of the tunnel. He was...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run

BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Traffic diverted after dump truck hits overpass in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are diverting traffic around a stretch of road in Lexington after a dump truck struck an overpass Friday. Police say there were no injuries in the crash in the area of Waltham Street and Route 2. Crews were on scene working to survey the damage...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Sumner Tunnel closed after oversized truck hits ceiling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy

A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
BRIDGEWATER, MA

