MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Medford man for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon at South Station in Boston Friday morning. Officers reported to South Station for a radio call of an assault in progress at 6:30 a.m., and found a man with a cut on his face. Accoording to police, witnesses pointed out another man to officials as the attacker, later identified as Hocine Louncini. As witnesses reported a verbal dispute between the men, Loucini lunged at the victim with an instrument.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO