Bucs Rested After Germany And Not Taking The Browns Lightly

Photo By Rock Riley

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a much-needed week off to rest and recharge and are now ready to build off their win over the Seahawks in Munich.

Bucs QB Tom Brady, who’s played in a ton of big games, thought it was an atmosphere that ranks right up there in the best he’s ever played in.

“It was one of the greatest football experiences that I’ve ever had, ” Brady said. “That says a lot for 23 years in the league.”

Brady seems to be getting more comfortable in the pocket with his new offensive line this season. Brady threw two touchdowns in the win over Seattle which was helped by a strong Bucs rushing attack. Bucs rookie running back Rachaad White led the Bucs with 105 yards rushing on 22 carries.

“I would say I’m very comfortable,” White said. “My confidence is at an all-time high. It’s just knowing your job, doing your job and coach put me in a great position, teaching me the game. Tom (Brady) a lot of leaders on the team teaching me the game. I just keep learning as I go. The things I can control is my attitude and my effort, and when I play that’s what I can control.”

The Bucs are back to work at One Buc as they get ready to travel to Cleveland to take on a reeling Browns team. But the Bucs aren’t looking past the Browns in fact they know if they aren’t on top of their game they can get beat. Look what happened to them being favored and then losing to the Steelers and Panthers.

The Bucs defensive gameplan, come Sunday, starts with trying to stop the Browns rushing attack.

“It’s a whole other beast,” Bucs outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka said. “You gotta understand how they (Browns) are going to attack us. Obviously (Nick) Chubb is an amazing running back. We’ve got a lot of preparation to do and keep that same mindset.”

The Bucs were thankful for the chance to be the first-ever NFL team to win a regular season game in Germany. Most of the players just took the week off to relax.

Tampa Bay beat Seattle 21-16 in front of a raucous international crowd that was cheering nonstop and Bucs defensive lineman Will Gholston says it was an environment that they were blown away by.

“Electric man,” Gholston said. No matter who had the ball, anytime it got kicked it got louder. No matter who had the ball, it got loud. it was so energetic, it’s crazy to play in something like that. There was no way to say the momentum shifted here or there.”

The Bucs are a 3 point favorite. Cleveland is coming off a 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement