Eugene, OR

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams, coaches in Week 12 of college football

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

A lot of people counted out the Oregon Ducks after their loss to the Washington Huskies a couple of weeks ago. They were knocked out of the College Football Playoff race, and starting quarterback and offensive leader Bo Nix was potentially sidelined with an ankle injury that threw his immediate future into question.

The Ducks proved a lot of people wrong over the weekend, defeating No. 10 Utah in thrill fashion at Autzen Stadium, keeping their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive and setting up an intense regular-season finale against the Oregon State Beavers this weekend.

That stellar play was recognized by well-respected ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who gave the Ducks a nod when ranking his top-performing teams and coaches of the weekend.

Check out where he had Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning.

No. 6 Team — Navy Midshipmen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vypZc_0jJoekrn00 Nov 19, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Navy Midshipmen celebrate their win against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: 17-14 Win over UCF

No. 6 Coach — Kendall Briles (Arkansas Razrobacks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrW1u_0jJoekrn00 Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles prior to the game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Team — Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOKIj_0jJoekrn00 Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) celebrates with Oregon Ducks defensive back JJ Greenfield (24) after intercepting a pass during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: 20-17 Win over Utah

No. 5 Coach — Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1c0E_0jJoekrn00 Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is doused with Gatorade after their 31 to 24 win against Florida at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nas Vanderbilt Florida 032

No. 4 Team — Vanderbilt Commodores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Brqf_0jJoekrn00 Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea celebrates their 31 to 24 win against Florida with his players after the game at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nas Vanderbilt Florida 033

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win over Florida

No. 4 Coach — Brent Key (Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0GTN_0jJoekrn00 Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Team — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB0VS_0jJoekrn00 Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: 21-17 Win over North Carolina

No. 3 Coach — Dan Lanning (Oregon Ducks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRXqA_0jJoekrn00 EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 19: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks reacts towards the crowd after the Ducks won 20-17 over the visiting Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

No. 2 Team — USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lp5LI_0jJoekrn00 Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and offensive lineman Mason Murphy (76) celebrate the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: 48-45 Win over UCLA

No. 2 Coach — Lincoln Riley (USC Trojans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eY4Y_0jJoekrn00 Southern California head football coach Lincoln Riley is introduced to the basketball fans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

No. 1 Team — South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZIkt_0jJoekrn00 Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Cocky dances during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: 63-38 Win over Tennessee

No. 1 Coach — Shane Beemer (South Carolina)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieor8_0jJoekrn00 Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer encourages the crowd against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

