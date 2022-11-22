ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Siblings Stop Man Who Tried to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Brother at Penn Station Subway Stop

Two teenage siblings are being credited with helping save their younger brother from a potential kidnapper aboard the subway in Manhattan, according to police. The three siblings -- a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and the 10-year-old brother, were heading to school on a southbound No. 2 train just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The three were followed by a man at the 149th Street station in the Bronx, and he sat down next to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK, NY – Three siblings are safe tonight after a failed attempt by a man inside a NYC subway station to abduct their 10-year-old brother. According to police, the siblings, ages 10, 15, and 16, were making their way onto the 2 train at the 149th Street and West 34th Street Station when the man grabbed the 10-year-old boy’s leg and attempted to pull him off the train, allegedly telling him, “Get off, this is our stop!” The man was unknown to the siblings. The juveniles were able to escape from the suspect, who is described as a black The post Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch

A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for an assault with a belt aboard a subway train in Queens this week. On Thursday, at around 2 pm, the unknown male suspect approached a victim on the platform of the Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Queens. Without provocation, the man struck the victim with a belt and fled. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the attacker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
