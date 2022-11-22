Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Police searching for man who attempted to rape woman on Brooklyn subway
Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a passenger on a Brooklyn train last week. A 24-year-old woman was riding a northbound 4 train around 11:25 p.m on Nov. 17.
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, […]
Siblings Stop Man Who Tried to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Brother at Penn Station Subway Stop
Two teenage siblings are being credited with helping save their younger brother from a potential kidnapper aboard the subway in Manhattan, according to police. The three siblings -- a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and the 10-year-old brother, were heading to school on a southbound No. 2 train just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The three were followed by a man at the 149th Street station in the Bronx, and he sat down next to them.
Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – Three siblings are safe tonight after a failed attempt by a man inside a NYC subway station to abduct their 10-year-old brother. According to police, the siblings, ages 10, 15, and 16, were making their way onto the 2 train at the 149th Street and West 34th Street Station when the man grabbed the 10-year-old boy’s leg and attempted to pull him off the train, allegedly telling him, “Get off, this is our stop!” The man was unknown to the siblings. The juveniles were able to escape from the suspect, who is described as a black The post Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jewish boy egged in antisemitic attack in Brooklyn; teen arrested, police say
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nearly a dozen people hurled eggs at a Jewish teen in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday. The 15-year-old victim was dressed in Jewish garb and walking near 1301 East 18 St. in Midwood on Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m. when a group of about 11 people […]
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch
A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
Man dies of injuries days after being surrounded and assaulted on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brutally assaulted in Harlem earlier this month. Authorities say that at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a 911...
7 On Your Side Investigates disturbing drug, robbery pattern at New York City bars
7 On Your Side Investigates has tracked at least 40 people who have been drugged and robbed at NYC bars over the last year. Seven of those victims have died.
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NYPD suspends detective amid FBI investigation into off-duty shootout
The NYPD suspended a detective without pay on Tuesday after the FBI launched an investigation into an off-duty shootout he participated in earlier this month in Queens.
Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for an assault with a belt aboard a subway train in Queens this week. On Thursday, at around 2 pm, the unknown male suspect approached a victim on the platform of the Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Queens. Without provocation, the man struck the victim with a belt and fled. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the attacker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police
A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
