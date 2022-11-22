Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Man Sought following Early Morning Non-Fatal Shooting
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Norwood. Police said that on Sunday, Nov. 13, at around 3.50 a.m. the man exited a social club located at 390 East 204th Street, and entered a black Mercedes Benz sedan with a New Jersey temporary license plate.
Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, […]
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a male suspect wielding a crutch last Thursday in Brooklyn. The New York City Police Department said the attack happened at the intersection of St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court in Flatbush. A surveillance video shows the attacker running to the victim, holding a medical crutch. As he crosses the street toward the boy, the suspect attacks the 12-year-old boy multiple times with the crutch. Detectives say the attack was unprovoked. After assaulting the boy, the man pointed and shouted at him before fleeing in the direction from where The post 12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – Three siblings are safe tonight after a failed attempt by a man inside a NYC subway station to abduct their 10-year-old brother. According to police, the siblings, ages 10, 15, and 16, were making their way onto the 2 train at the 149th Street and West 34th Street Station when the man grabbed the 10-year-old boy’s leg and attempted to pull him off the train, allegedly telling him, “Get off, this is our stop!” The man was unknown to the siblings. The juveniles were able to escape from the suspect, who is described as a black The post Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man dies of injuries days after being surrounded and assaulted on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brutally assaulted in Harlem earlier this month. Authorities say that at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a 911...
Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Thanksgiving Bronx apartment kitchen fire
Two people were killed and two people were critically injured in a fire that broke out on Thanksgiving morning in a Bronx apartment kitchen, according to the FDNY.
NBC New York
Siblings Stop Man Who Tried to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Brother at Penn Station Subway Stop
Two teenage siblings are being credited with helping save their younger brother from a potential kidnapper aboard the subway in Manhattan, according to police. The three siblings -- a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and the 10-year-old brother, were heading to school on a southbound No. 2 train just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The three were followed by a man at the 149th Street station in the Bronx, and he sat down next to them.
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch
A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
