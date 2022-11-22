NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a male suspect wielding a crutch last Thursday in Brooklyn. The New York City Police Department said the attack happened at the intersection of St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court in Flatbush. A surveillance video shows the attacker running to the victim, holding a medical crutch. As he crosses the street toward the boy, the suspect attacks the 12-year-old boy multiple times with the crutch. Detectives say the attack was unprovoked. After assaulting the boy, the man pointed and shouted at him before fleeing in the direction from where The post 12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO