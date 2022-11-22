Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Off-duty MTA employee punched in face at Queens subway station
An off-duty MTA employee was randomly assaulted at a Queens subway station earlier this month and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a male suspect wielding a crutch last Thursday in Brooklyn. The New York City Police Department said the attack happened at the intersection of St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court in Flatbush. A surveillance video shows the attacker running to the victim, holding a medical crutch. As he crosses the street toward the boy, the suspect attacks the 12-year-old boy multiple times with the crutch. Detectives say the attack was unprovoked. After assaulting the boy, the man pointed and shouted at him before fleeing in the direction from where The post 12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Siblings Stop Man Who Tried to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Brother at Penn Station Subway Stop
Two teenage siblings are being credited with helping save their younger brother from a potential kidnapper aboard the subway in Manhattan, according to police. The three siblings -- a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and the 10-year-old brother, were heading to school on a southbound No. 2 train just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The three were followed by a man at the 149th Street station in the Bronx, and he sat down next to them.
NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
SILive.com
NYPD: Man, 33, reported missing from Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from Port Richmond. Darnell Weaver, 33, was seen on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of Port Richmond and Castleton avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch
A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Jewish boy egged in antisemitic attack in Brooklyn; teen arrested, police say
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nearly a dozen people hurled eggs at a Jewish teen in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday. The 15-year-old victim was dressed in Jewish garb and walking near 1301 East 18 St. in Midwood on Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m. when a group of about 11 people […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man dies of injuries days after being surrounded and assaulted on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brutally assaulted in Harlem earlier this month. Authorities say that at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a 911...
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
longisland.com
Man Falls Down Stairs Fleeing from Cops After Caught Burglarizing Elmont Business
Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for a Burglary that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, officers responded to a restaurant located at 798 Elmont Road for a man that was inside the location and did not have permission to be there. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the male subject entered the managers office and began to remove business records without permission and authority from the owner.
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0