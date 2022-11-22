ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dylan Publisher Sorry, Offering Refunds for $600 Books With Replica Autographs

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Bob Dylan ’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song , acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed.

“To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize,” Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday (Nov. 20) on Instagram. “As it turns out, the 900 limited edition versions of the books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

Simon & Schuster’s statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity. But, according to Variety , when the books began arriving in fans’ mailboxes last week, they began comparing notes, and photos, and realized that the books had seemingly been signed using an “autopen,” which mimics a real signature and then reproduces it using a machine-powered pen.

On Friday, the publisher reportedly refused requests for refunds of the $599 limited-edition version, still claiming that it was hand signed, as evidenced by the letter included from S&S’s Karp. Within 48 hours, however, the fan photos caused the publisher to reverse course, leading to emails on Sunday admitted to the “mistake.”

The Philosophy of Modern Song , in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1. A Dylan spokesperson declined comment Monday.

