Didn’t buy enough turkey? These Bellingham stores will be open on Thanksgiving

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24. If you need last-minute stuffing or cranberry sauce, The Bellingham Herald checked on which stores will be open on the holiday and Friday, Nov. 25:

WinCo Foods

▪ Open from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday.

▪ 300 East Bellis Fair Parkway.

Whole Foods Market

▪ Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

▪ 1030 Lakeway Drive.

Fred Meyer

▪ Both Bellingham Fred Meyer locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The 800 Lakeway Drive location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the 1225 W. Bakerview Road location will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Community Food Co-op

▪ There are two Community Food Co-op locations in Bellingham and both are closed on Thanksgiving day and open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

▪ 1220 N. Forest St. and 315 Westerly Road.

Safeway

▪ Open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

▪ 1275 E. Sunset Drive.

Haggen

▪ There are four Haggen locations in Bellingham and all locations will be open on Thanksgiving and Friday.

▪ Haggen locations at 1401 12th St., 210 36th St. and 2814 Meridian St. will all be open from 6 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and Friday. Haggen’s 2900 Woburn St. location will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and Friday.

Target

▪ Closed all day on Thanksgiving and open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

▪ 30 Bellis Fair Parkway.

Trader Joe’s

▪ Closed on Thanksgiving Day and open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

▪ 2410 James St.

Walmart

▪ Closed on Thanksgiving Day and open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

▪ 4420 Meridian St.

