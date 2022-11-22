Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
Watertown News
Runners Take to Streets of Watertown for 17th Annual Donohue’s Turkey Trot
The tradition continued Thursday morning when hundreds of runners and walkers gathered for the 17th time to hit the streets of Watertown during the Donohue’s Bar & Grill Turkey Trot. The proceeds from the 5K run and walk run and walk go to the Watertown Boys & Girls Club.
Hanover man goes back to his roots, building family dinner tables out of reclaimed wood
HANOVER, Mass. — With no COVID restrictions for this first time heading into this holiday season, families will be returning to many traditions. That likely includes a meal around the dinner table. One local man is creating tables that can serve as the gathering spot for generations. Chris Benson’s...
whdh.com
Melrose man dishes out to-go Thanksgiving meals to those who are alone on the holiday
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - For 37 years, Scott Macauley has been handing out free Thanksgiving meals in Melrose. In years past, he would welcome a crowd of area residents over for a meal. But since the pandemic, he has switched up to offer those in need with meals to go.
Watertown News
A Handful of Open Houses Around Watertown This Week
Three open houses to visit in Watertown this weekend. 5 Repton Cir. UNIT 5311, $495,000 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 765 sq. ft. Condo, Open Houses: Saturday, Nov. 26 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Sunday, Nov 27 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM. 12 Green Street Ter. UNIT 12, $849,900...
Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year
WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
iheart.com
North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'
GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more
"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
Family-owned La Scala Ristorante in Worcester sold to new owner
While La Scala Ristorante has changed ownership, new owner Dave Purvis said the Shrewsbury Street restaurant will remain the same. Purvis purchased the Italian restaurant from the Zona family, who have owned and operated the restaurant since 2009. Purvis is in his third week of running La Scala, he told MassLive Wednesday.
Comments / 0