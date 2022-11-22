ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Round 1 of the Whatcom County Taco Bracket is now open. Vote for your favorite taco spots

By Shaun Goodwin
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHn8w_0jJoe44e00

Last week we asked you to tell us your favorite traditional and nontraditional spots to grab tacos in Whatcom County, and you certainly delivered. We’ve compiled a list of 32 restaurants, taquerias and taco trucks throughout the area and created the Bellingham Taco Bracket.

Now you get to vote and decide on the area’s favorite.

There were two standout favorites from submissions via our poll, but we’ll keep that to ourselves — who knows, anything can happen! Local favorite Black Sheep is matched up with Sol De Mexico , while Mi Rancho Meat Market is up against Market Cocina in another tight matchup.

Those are just two of the 16 choices you have to make in Round 1. So scroll down and take a minute to go through these head-to-head face-offs and help decide which 16 locations will move on to round 2 next week.

Voting will close at noon on Monday.

