Comments / 1

Kim Brailey
2d ago

You raised them to all get trophies. You raised them without getting dirty and going outside to play. Now look what you have.

2
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

The U.S. is low on medications for holiday season illnesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Finding the right medication might be tough. Reports show an increase as cold and flu season kicks into high gear. Health officials say there is a severe shortage of products including Tamiflu and certain antibiotics. Medications normally used to treat issues like the flu, sore...
KETV.com

'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

CEDARS hosts Thanksgiving meal for homeless teens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CEDARS, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to youth, held a Thanksgiving meal for homeless teens in Lincoln. On Wednesday, staff prepared a meal for kids who may not get a traditional holiday dinner. Jim Blue, President of CEDARS, said he loves seeing the staff and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

How Nebraska law enforcement is keeping the roads safe over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement is taking safety precautions over Thanksgiving weekend, especially proper seat belt use. The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day of travel across the U.S., which is why the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Online shopping fraud has cost victims nearly $380 million this year, study shows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – People in North America have lost almost $380 million due to online shopping fraud in 2022, the Better Business Bureau said. As we get closer to holiday shopping, the BBB and previous victims of scams are encouraging others to be aware. Amelia Williford was looking...
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit hosts Thanksgiving meal pickup for those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local nonprofit Loaves and Fishes held a Thanksgiving dinner pickup for those in need on Wednesday. Anyone could come to ConnectioN Point, which is near 33rd and Holdrege Streets, to get a meal. Karen Lamb, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said the event is...
LINCOLN, NE

