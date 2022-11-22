ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grazia

Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Foundation Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale

Kim Kardashian has been influencing the way the masses shop for beauty for years - we're talking about the woman who single-handedly put contouring, baking and spidery lashes on the map with the help of her long-time make-up artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. Years spent in the hair and make-up...
GoldDerby

Grammys flashback: Christina Aguilera defeated Britney Spears in 2000 battle of teen pop stars

Christina Aguilera is inarguably one of the most powerful vocalists in the game. She has been killing it since debuting in the industry more than two decades ago, just recently winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Latin Grammys for her newest Spanish-language album “Aguilera” and picking up a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for that collection as well. Throughout her journey, Aguilera has managed to collect five Grammys and two Latin Grammys, and it all began with her memorable 2000 win for Best New Artist. SEE2023 Grammy snubs you might have missed: These artists were shockingly skunked...
Grazia

We’ve Been Expecting You: Daisy Edgar-Jones And Gugu Mbatha-Raw Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of James Bond

Last night in London, OMEGA hosted a black-tie celebration to mark 60 years of James Bond, in a secret location. The brand is behind the watch that 007, the sharpest dresser in the security services, first wore in 1995's GoldenEye. And since then, it's always been something of a style signature. In Daniel Craig's first appearance as Bond, way back in Casino Royale, Eva Greene's character, Vespa, notices it as she appraises his wardrobe on their first meeting. 'Rolex?' she asks. 'Omega,' he replies. 'Beautiful.'
Grazia

Why The Pregnancy Speculation Around Olivia Attwood’s I’m A Celeb Departure Needs To Stop

Let's start with a very clear statement: It is never okay to ask a woman if she's pregnant. Ever. Olivia Attwood has been forced to answer questions (yet again,) speculating about her being pregnant. The Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates. Her representatives later citied it was down to 'medical grounds'. From that moment on speculation grew about the cause of her departure and the overwhelming narrative from the public was that she was pregnant.
Grazia

Queen Elizabeth’s Friend Slams The Crown

From Dame Judi Dench to Tony Blair, people have been criticising Netflix’s The Crown. Now, Lady Anne Glenconner - who not only served as Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting but was also a maid of honour at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation – has opened up about her feelings towards the award-winning show.
Grazia

The Underground Skincare Brand Sienna Miller Loves Has 30% Off In The Black Friday Sale Today

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Sienna Miller is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers around - especially in the UK and especially when it comes to skincare - and she doesn't even post on Instagram. Thanks to beauty professionals like her longtime friend and go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe, we have a pretty firm handle on the sorts of products that Sienna makes a play for on the daily. There are the £12 sheet masks she reportedly rates, the cult classic vitamin C serum that has her hooked and the hydrating nude lipstick she wore to the Met Gala last year.

