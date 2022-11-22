Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Foundation Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale
Kim Kardashian has been influencing the way the masses shop for beauty for years - we're talking about the woman who single-handedly put contouring, baking and spidery lashes on the map with the help of her long-time make-up artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. Years spent in the hair and make-up...
Grammys flashback: Christina Aguilera defeated Britney Spears in 2000 battle of teen pop stars
Christina Aguilera is inarguably one of the most powerful vocalists in the game. She has been killing it since debuting in the industry more than two decades ago, just recently winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Latin Grammys for her newest Spanish-language album “Aguilera” and picking up a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for that collection as well. Throughout her journey, Aguilera has managed to collect five Grammys and two Latin Grammys, and it all began with her memorable 2000 win for Best New Artist. SEE2023 Grammy snubs you might have missed: These artists were shockingly skunked...
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way
"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example."
Another Very Popular Show Was The Reason ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Got Canceled
It is hard to believe that Gilligan’s Island only ran for three seasons. It aired on CBS from 1964 until 1967 and remains a beloved classic show. It turns out, Gilligan’s Island could have had a longer run if another beloved show hadn’t stopped it. When the...
Grazia
Jennifer Lopez Is Releasing Dear Ben Pt II – Twenty Years After The Original Iconic Song
Twenty years on from her first musical love-letter to then-fiancé Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a sequel of sorts to her 2002 hit, Dear Ben. Because, obviously, the hottest power couple of the noughties are now back together, natch. It’s the first proper new music we’ve had from...
Grazia
We’ve Been Expecting You: Daisy Edgar-Jones And Gugu Mbatha-Raw Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of James Bond
Last night in London, OMEGA hosted a black-tie celebration to mark 60 years of James Bond, in a secret location. The brand is behind the watch that 007, the sharpest dresser in the security services, first wore in 1995's GoldenEye. And since then, it's always been something of a style signature. In Daniel Craig's first appearance as Bond, way back in Casino Royale, Eva Greene's character, Vespa, notices it as she appraises his wardrobe on their first meeting. 'Rolex?' she asks. 'Omega,' he replies. 'Beautiful.'
Grazia
Why The Pregnancy Speculation Around Olivia Attwood’s I’m A Celeb Departure Needs To Stop
Let's start with a very clear statement: It is never okay to ask a woman if she's pregnant. Ever. Olivia Attwood has been forced to answer questions (yet again,) speculating about her being pregnant. The Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates. Her representatives later citied it was down to 'medical grounds'. From that moment on speculation grew about the cause of her departure and the overwhelming narrative from the public was that she was pregnant.
Grazia
Queen Elizabeth’s Friend Slams The Crown
From Dame Judi Dench to Tony Blair, people have been criticising Netflix’s The Crown. Now, Lady Anne Glenconner - who not only served as Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting but was also a maid of honour at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation – has opened up about her feelings towards the award-winning show.
Grazia
Everything You Need To Know About Jenna Ortega The Star Of Netflix’s Wednesday
Wednesday – the TV series, not the middle of the week – is finally here and to say we are we obsessed with the Netflix show would be an understatement. And we’re not the only ones…. Fans of the Netflix show have been taking to social media...
Grazia
The Underground Skincare Brand Sienna Miller Loves Has 30% Off In The Black Friday Sale Today
When it comes to fashion and beauty, Sienna Miller is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers around - especially in the UK and especially when it comes to skincare - and she doesn't even post on Instagram. Thanks to beauty professionals like her longtime friend and go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe, we have a pretty firm handle on the sorts of products that Sienna makes a play for on the daily. There are the £12 sheet masks she reportedly rates, the cult classic vitamin C serum that has her hooked and the hydrating nude lipstick she wore to the Met Gala last year.
Comments / 0