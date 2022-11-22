ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Narcity USA

Texas Roadhouse Servers Get Real About Tipping & Make Hundreds In One Night

Texas Roadhouse waitresses and waiters from around the country have been quietly sharing their nightly earnings in tips on their social media accounts. The gratuity income these servers are divulging ranges from $90-$210 in one shift, which depends on multiple factors like the time of the week or even proximity to largely populated areas.
Thrillist

KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
Mashed

The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch

Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
MICHIGAN STATE
TODAY.com

Here's a list of the food restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year

Thanksgiving is all about family, friends and, of course — food. Between the mashed potatoes, turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, there are countless delicious dishes to feast upon this holiday season. But with the rising food prices due to inflation, more Americans are considering ordering their Thanksgiving meals...
Indy100

Viral TikTok of a live turkey next to one in the oven sparks huge backlash

A TikTok of a live turkey standing next to an oven while one of its own species is being cooked inside in has gone viral, sparking huge backlash and debate.With Thanksgiving taking place in America coming, many families across the country will have been serving up a feast including turkey.On TikTok, a clip posted by @our10acres has gone viral as a live turkey appeared to be in the kitchen, next to an oven in which a turkey was being cooked.In the clip, the woman filming can be heard saying, “What you doing bub?” as the turkey looks into the oven...
Axios

Americans are flocking to restaurants this Thanksgiving

Record high food prices and key shortages — of turkey and cranberries, for instance — are prompting more Americans to make dinner reservations instead of home-cooked meals this year. Why it matters: The trend is good news for restaurants, which are eager to recoup lost revenue from the...
L.A. Weekly

Artie’s Express becomes a leading restaurant

A recent study found that 84,000,000 adults consume fast food every day. Fast food is consumed by most Americans every day, regardless of their preferences or convenience. The business and operational aspects of quick-service restaurants are often overlooked by consumers. Fast food is booming. The US alone has more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE

