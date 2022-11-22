Read full article on original website
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Little Rock in Real Time
Indiana is back in action at Assembly Hall of Wednesday night, taking on Little Rock in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. Welcome to our live blog straight from press row, with news and views, plus highlights and opinion.
saturdaytradition.com
Race Thompson checks back in for Indiana following injury scare, delivers vicious slam dunk in 2nd half vs. Little Rock
Race Thompson had to step out of the game against Little Rock for a while after his head started bleeding. He came back into the game before halftime and made a great play early in the 2nd half. Thompson was a former 4-star recruit from the 2017 class per the...
Yardbarker
Hoosiers Without Jackson-Davis, Galloway, Leal for Wednesday's Game With Little Rock
Indiana is taking a cautious approach with some banged-up players on Wednesday, holding Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal out of the game with various injuries. The school did not release any details, but all three were dressed in suits when the Hoosiers came out to warm up at...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue vs. Indiana: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
Indiana and Purdue will battle for the Old Oaken Bucket for the 97th time on Saturday in Bloomington, as the Hoosiers will try to win back possession of the traveling trophy and keep it with them for a year. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers will try to keep the Bucket at their...
Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime and North Carolina State used a big second-half run to take control and beat Dayton 76-64 in Thursday’s consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Wolfpack (5-1). Terquavion Smith added 11 points, while Jack Clark had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Wolfpack took control with a 17-0 run after trailing 39-38, starting with Dusan Mahorcic’s transition dunk. Joiner scored seven during the run, including a three-point play to cap the burst, while DJ Burns (10 points) scored twice inside. When the run was over, N.C. State led 55-39 and had held the Flyers (3-3) scoreless for four critical minutes.
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
IHSAA State Finals Preview: Recruiting Prospective
The Indiana high school football season is coming to a close, the IHSAA state finals in Lucas Oil Stadium are just days away and six programs will be crowned state.
My Two Cents: More Cool Connections to Little Rock, Indiana's Foe on Wednesday
Little Rock coach Darrell Walker has a connection to Indiana coach Mike Woodson as well. He was on Woodson's staff when he was the head coach of the NBA's New York Knicks. They'll oppose each other when the Hoosiers take on Trojans Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Hoosier Newsstand, November 22
We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. CBS Sports college basketball power rankings: CBS Sports. Tom Allen in favor of moving Bucket game on schedule: Saturday Tradition. Five takeaways from Indiana's win over Miami: Herald Bulletin. Indiana wasn't overlooking Miami: Indiana Daily...
Express Opponent View: Indiana
The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket drips with intrigue for Purdue. The Boilermakers (7-4 overall; 5-3 Big Ten) not only want to retain the Bucket when they visit Bloomington for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday vs. Indiana (4-7; 2-6), but they also want to win a share of the Big Ten West title. And that would happen with a victory. A win also could send Purdue to the Big Ten title game if Iowa loses at home to Nebraska on Friday.
