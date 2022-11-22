ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime and North Carolina State used a big second-half run to take control and beat Dayton 76-64 in Thursday’s consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Wolfpack (5-1). Terquavion Smith added 11 points, while Jack Clark had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Wolfpack took control with a 17-0 run after trailing 39-38, starting with Dusan Mahorcic’s transition dunk. Joiner scored seven during the run, including a three-point play to cap the burst, while DJ Burns (10 points) scored twice inside. When the run was over, N.C. State led 55-39 and had held the Flyers (3-3) scoreless for four critical minutes.
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, November 22

We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. CBS Sports college basketball power rankings: CBS Sports. Tom Allen in favor of moving Bucket game on schedule: Saturday Tradition. Five takeaways from Indiana's win over Miami: Herald Bulletin. Indiana wasn't overlooking Miami: Indiana Daily...
On3.com

Express Opponent View: Indiana

The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket drips with intrigue for Purdue. The Boilermakers (7-4 overall; 5-3 Big Ten) not only want to retain the Bucket when they visit Bloomington for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday vs. Indiana (4-7; 2-6), but they also want to win a share of the Big Ten West title. And that would happen with a victory. A win also could send Purdue to the Big Ten title game if Iowa loses at home to Nebraska on Friday.
