NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
After Decades as a Nuclear Powerhouse, France Makes Its Play in Offshore Wind
EDF says the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm would help to "support the French State's energy transition goals." For decades, France has been something of a powerhouse when it comes to nuclear. In wind power, the country has an established onshore sector. Its offshore industry is, by contrast, very small.
A Wave-Powered Prototype Device Is Aiming to Produce Drinking Water From the Ocean
Ocean Oasis says its technology will enable "the production of fresh water from ocean waters by harnessing the energy of the waves to carry out a desalination process." Development of the prototype has received financial backing from a range of organizations including Innovation Norway and the Gran Canaria Economic Promotion Society.
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
