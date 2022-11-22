ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving

Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
The Independent

Souped out already? Try this sweet potato gratin instead

After a glorious, too-brief autumn, it feels like winter. The trees, bare arms outstretched towards the sky, are mostly free of leaves. Fat, furry squirrels leap from branch to branch, chasing one another’s tails in a mad quest for the last few acorns. The sun rises later than I’d like, and sets before I’m done writing for the day. Before long, it will be the end of this year.I’m slowly getting into holiday mode and looking for excuses to indulge. Sometimes that looks like a caramel-filled bonbon after lunch. Sometimes it might be a crisp gin martini with extra olives....
News 8 KFMB

Cooking with Styles | Leeks au Gratin

SAN DIEGO — This is one of those dishes my Dad would make all the time for no particular reason. My brother Gregg and I loved them, but our friend that would come over for dinner couldn't handle all the weird veggies our family would eat. Leeks au Gratin.
thecountrycook.net

Crock Pot Creamed Corn

This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is the perfect easy side dish made with simple ingredients to serve during the holidays or anytime! No oven required!. This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is super creamy, tasty and most of all easy! It only takes a handful of ingredients and a few minutes of prep. Let the crock pot do all the work and you have an amazing side dish at the end. Serve this with any of your favorite main dishes and you will have yourself a delicious meal. If you are a side dish lover like me then you should really try this Crock Pot Creamed Corn recipe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy