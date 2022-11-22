Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
Louisiana traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
New Orleans police investigate shooting that injured woman on Chef Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chef Highway and Dale Street around 7 p.m. NOPD said a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was taken...
St. Bernard detectives issue arrest warrant for Violet man accused of homicide
Deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on reports of a shooting in the area.
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
8-year-old boy shot to death in Hoffman Triangle
An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in the Hoffman Triangle on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 a.m. When the officers arrived in the 3200 block of Second Street, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport
Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
Wife of carjacking victim dies suddenly
Stacy Toups, the wife of the Scott Toups has died. Scott Toups was shot and carjacked in Bridge City and left gravely injured. Stacy stayed by him as he recovered from the serious injuries.
Man found guilty of aggravated assault during North Shore pickleball game
On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm.
