brproud.com
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
WDSU
19-year-old shot in New Orleans East Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to police, the 19-year-old male victim was approached by a vehicle on the 5600 block of Read Boulevard around 4:52 a.m. The passengers in the vehicle opened...
Woman shot multiple times at New Orleans home Thanksgiving evening
A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
WDSU
New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
WAFB.com
Surveillance video shows inside truck stop during shooting outside
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood
A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood.
Victim dies in overnight Warehouse District shooting
A man died after being shot in the Warehouse District overnight, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 25 morning).
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on Julia Street in Warehouse District, New Orleans police say
A 26-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, New Orleans police said Friday. The man was found around 2 a.m. on the street in the 300 block of Julia (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
WDSU
2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
WDSU
New Orleans councilman searching for answers on massive pothole construction
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman has found himself searching for answers on why a massive pothole at a four-way intersection has yet to be fixed. Councilman Joe Giarrusso spoke with WDSU's Deja Brown about the pothole that started back in May of 2020.
Murder in New Orleans Warehouse District
A man is dead after bullets were flying overnight in New Orleans Warehouse District. NOPD says the call came in just after 2:00am. When they arrived in the 300 block of Julia Street, they found a man dead in the street.
Man shot dead in the Warehouse District, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the Warehouse District. When responding officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim lying on the street in the 300 block of Julia Street, just blocks away from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
UPDATE: Man rescued after going missing on Carnival cruise
Late Thanksgiving night, the Coast Guard confirmed that the missing man was rescued from the water after going overboard from the Carnival Valor.
NOLA.com
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
NOLA.com
Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
St. Bernard detectives issue arrest warrant for Violet man accused of homicide
Deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on reports of a shooting in the area.
