Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet Draws Women, Younger Demos In Limited Opening – Specialty Box Office
Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet-starring, edgy cannibal road trip romance Bones And All pulled in young demos (79% in the 18-34 rage) and women (54%-46% female) for an opening weekend gross of $120k, or $23.9k per screen average in five theaters. That’s respectable and in line with distributor UAR expectations although below recent debuts including Banshees of Inisherin and Tár last month and The Fabelmans last week, where PSAs all cracked $40k. “I’m hoping over the Thanksgiving period, the audience has an appetite for it,” said UAR president Erik Lomis as Bones And All is set to expands nationwide Wednesday. The film...
Luca Guadagnino Says ‘Bones and All’ Star Michael Stuhlbarg Asked 100 Questions in Prep to Play a Cannibal
Michael Stuhlbarg says his first gig working for Luca Guadagnino, on 2017’s Call Me by Your Name, was “so buoyant, magical, fun, moving and really singular” that when the Italian auteur came calling with another part, it was an instant yes. Like Call Me by Your Name, the new film, cannibalism-themed love story Bones and All, casts him opposite Timothée Chalamet. And, apparently, Stuhlbarg had lots of questions to get prepared. Like, a lot. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Crown' Star Elizabeth Debicki Talks Re-Creating Diana's Iconic Fashion"I Paved the Way, But With My Blood": Euzhan Palcy Opens Up About...
‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending
[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
EW.com
Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'
Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
From ‘Bones and All’ to ‘RRR,’ It’s Time for the Academy to Get Off Its High Horse
It’s a strange Oscar year. There are fewer usual suspects: critically hailed festival breakouts of serious quality like Todd Field’s “Tar” (Focus Features), Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (Universal), Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” (United Artists Releasing). These four films are likely to nab multiple nominations, including Best Picture. Other worthy festival films in the same category lurk on the cusp of inclusion, depending on how they fare with year-end critics groups. These include Ruben Ostlund’s specialty hit, the Palme d’Or-winner “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon), Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), Lila Neugebauer’s “Causeway” (AppleTV+),...
Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announce plans to start new production company, Artists Equity
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announced their new production company, Artists Equity, where Affleck is the chief executive and Damon is the chief creative officer.
Anthony Hopkins on film stardom at 84: ‘He said, Oh my God. You’re really strange!’
From Hannibal Lecter to Nixon, Anthony Hopkins has long been one of cinema’s most singular stars. He recalls winding up Brad Pitt, working with Bob Hoskins and weirding out Jonathan Demme
Film review: ‘Bones and All’ finds the romance in cannibalism
“Bones and All” is not your everyday cannibal love story. The eaters, as they call themselves, don’t dine at a table, with a leg portion stewing with peas and carrots on the stovetop. No, they don’t cook human flesh. They just start chewing on folks, raw and bloody.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
epicstream.com
Gwendoline Christie Gushes About Tim Burton Casting Her On Wednesday: “I’ve Wanted To Work With Him My Entire Life”
You may know Gwendoline Christie for her pivotal roles as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and as Lucifer in The Sandman, and recently, she has debuted as Principal Larissa Weems of Nevermore Academy in the Netflix show Wednesday. Amid her growing fame, the actress gushes about the time Tim Burton called her to be cast on Wednesday.
Tár's Todd Field Is Nailing Low-Key Director Style
It's been an exceptional year for spotting well-dressed movie directors. We've seen the likes of Luca Guadagnino, Taika Waititi, and Noah Baumbach show in top-tier fits at premieres across the globe. Even the newly revamped J.Crew tapped beloved filmmaker Mike Mills to model its latest collaboration. And now we can add the three-time Oscar-nominated director Todd Field to the growing list.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0