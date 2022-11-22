Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
HOSPICE BRAZOS VALLEY IN BRENHAM WREATH SALE
The Hospice Brazos Valley in Brenham Wreath Sale is coming up and the public is invited to take part. The sale is Friday, December 2, from 8am-2pm at their office located at 302 East Blue Bell Road. The wreaths are $45 each and swags are $35 each. Limited quantities are...
kwhi.com
NOMINATIONS WANTED FOR WASHINGTON CO. MAN, WOMAN, SMALL BUSINESSES OF YEAR
The nomination process has begun for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Man and Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year recognition program. The Chamber and the community will recognize the achievements and contributions of two individuals and two local small businesses with employees between 1-49 and 50+. The honorees for 2021 were Terry Luedtke, Joy Fuchs, The Yard and Seidel Schroeder.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD TO FORMALLY HIRE NEW SUPERINTENDENT ON MONDAY
The Somerville ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday afternoon to formally approve the hiring of their new Superintendent. The new superintendent is Eric Holton, who was unanimously named as the lone finalist earlier this month. After naming the finalist, the board was required to wait 21 days before the formal hiring could occur.
kwhi.com
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE DEC. 7
Washington County is again partnering with area counties to help those in need during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. The 27th annual event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7th from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at seven donation sites, including the Washington County Expo in Brenham. Non-perishable food...
kwhi.com
LOCAL OFFICES CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Brenham and Washington County offices are closed beginning today (Thursday) for the Thanksgiving holiday. Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all county offices are closed today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed today through Sunday.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
kwhi.com
BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY RECEIVES $28,000 GRANT FROM BRAZOS VALLEY FOOD BANK
The Burton Bridge Ministry has received a sizable grant to aid in its food distribution efforts. The organization announced that it applied for and was awarded $28,057 in funding through the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s Agency Capacity Grant. The funds will be used to install four additional convertible appliances...
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
kwhi.com
VFW POST TO HOLD PEARL HARBOR REMEMBRANCE
VFW Post 7104 in Brenham is hosting a gathering to recall the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor. The gathering is being held on Wednesday, December 7, on the 81st anniversary of the event, which brought the United States into World War II. On that day, Japanese fighter pilots attacked U.S....
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO OPEN BIDS FOR PROJECTS ON MONDAY
The Burton ISD Board of Trustees have called a special meeting for Monday night. Board members are scheduled to open project bids for the track and football field, and the projects bids for the HVAC system. Both agenda items are part of the bond project for Burton ISD that were...
kwhi.com
CARMINE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS FEST DEC. 4
The Carmine Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Christmas Fest is happening next weekend. Guests to the Carmine Hall next Sunday, December 4th can have their fill of beef stew or hamburgers, shop at vendor booths, ride the Polar Express and visit with Santa. There will also be a musical program from Round Top-Carmine Elementary School students, along with a holiday craft contest.
houston-today.com
Acting mayor list established for Houston
There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. HAS NEW COUNTY LIAISON OFFICER THROUGH TDEM
Washington County has new help at the state level to improve the coordination of emergency management needs. During Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Ruemke introduced Troy Keller as the new County Liaison Officer (CLO). The position is through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), who rolled out the program in April as a way to provide more comprehensive state support for Texas communities and improve emergency management capabilities statewide.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
Fort Bend Star
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
kwhi.com
FAYETTEVILLE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION ON DECEMBER 10
Area residents are invited to visit the town of Fayetteville for their annual Country Christmas Celebration, which is coming up two weeks from today, on Saturday December 10. The event, which is sponsored by the Fayetteville Bank, begins with the 25th annual Home Tour from noon-4pm. Visitors can see historic homes, newly remodeled houses, and the Old Schoolhouse.
kwhi.com
COLUMBUS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOSTING LADIES NIGHT OUT THURSDAY
Columbus is getting ready for a night out on the town. Ladies Night Out, hosted by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, will be held Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. in downtown. Hundreds will gather for an evening of wine tasting, food, music and shopping. Merchants will be open late, and vendors will set up at several locations.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
Comments / 0