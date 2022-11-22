ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

The USMNT's true downfall in World Cup-opening draw with Wales

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UakEj_0jJobVKJ00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Weary limbs and rueful stares crawled around the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium here in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Just minutes after midnight, proud players offered grudging claps to thousands of supporters. Disappointment trailed them, the U.S. men's national team, to their locker room after a . Head coach Gregg Berhalter could see it etched across their faces.

They were “a bit disappointed” or “really disappointed,” depending on who you asked, because they’d let two colossal points slip away. They’d conceded a late equalizer, via a clumsy tackle and a penalty, that left Group B hanging precariously in the balance.

But the equalizer, cleverly conjured by Gareth Bale, was not the sole source of their frustration. The USMNT’s downfall wasn’t that they gave up a goal; it was that, in an increasingly open second half, they didn’t score more.

“In transition, we had our moments,” defender Tim Ream said, his voice tinged with regret. “And the final pass, in the final third, just wasn't quite there.”

Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah had punctured Wales’ low block after 36 minutes, and forced the Welsh to come out of their shell in the second half. For 45 minutes, they’d sat deep in a 5-3-2 because they feared what young American legs could do to them in an open, scrambled game. The U.S. goal forced them to play that game. And USMNT’s undoing was that they never reminded Wales why the openness had provoked fear in the first place.

Monday was, as soccer so often is, a game of two halves — but not because the U.S. wanted it to be. "Naw, the plan didn't change at halftime," U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said. "I think their plan changed at halftime."

Wales threw on 6-foot-5 striker Kieffer Moore, and targeted him regularly, and supported him in growing numbers. The U.S., Ream said, was “actually prepared for that to happen to start the match,” and handled the adjustment reasonably well. Of course they were going to cede some control of the ball. Of course they were going to have to soak up some pressure. They were also, though, going to get chances to punish Wales on the counter.

And that, precisely, is what they didn’t do.

In some cases, they were unwilling; they opted to maintain control rather than sprint for a second goal. In the 61st minute, for example, Adams cut out a pass and left five Welsh players stuck upfield. The U.S. broke, or could have, 4-v-5, through Yunus Musah and then Pulisic. But Pulisic, rather than attacking Chris Mepham 1-v-1, slowed and turned backward.

Some of the USMNT’s failure on the counter was a simple lack of aggressiveness and willingness. On other occasions, it was decision-making. And a bulk of it lay at the feet of Pulisic, the USMNT’s catalyst and most prominent figure.

Pulisic is excellent when gliding past opponents. He’s capable when darting into the penalty box to finish off counterattacks. But he is not a natural conductor of them. On Monday, time and time again, he was tasked with driving the U.S. forward in transition, and he often couldn’t.

A 66th-minute sequence was particularly notable. Wales pressed. The U.S. skipped a line, and won a second ball, just as any coach would have scripted it. Brenden Aaronson found Pulisic in a gaping pocket of space at midfield, and with Tim Weah streaking in behind the Welsh defense from the right.

But Pulisic didn’t see him.

Or he couldn’t get his feet right. Either way, he picked the wrong pass, and turned a 3-v-3 into a non-dangerous situation.

Pulisic wasn’t the only culprit; there were others. Yunus Musah failed to pick out Aaronson with acres of space at the top of the box. The eventual cross narrowly avoided Aaronson.

But these failures were not any single player’s; they were team-wide.

“We had our opportunities with 5v4s and 4v3s,” Ream said. “And we've just not quite done enough.”

“We got a little bit sloppy with the ball in the second half,” Berhalter said.

“We didn't score as much as we probably should have,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “And that ended up costing us.”

Their problem, Ream clarified, was “not about seeing the game out.” It was about killing the game off and burying it. They knew that, in all likelihood, they would not be able to keep Wales fully at bay for 90 minutes. “In any of these games, there are gonna be ebbs and flows,” Berhalter said.

Perhaps the failing was also Berhalter's, then. His triple-substitution after 75 minutes reeked of let's hold on rather than let's end this.

But in those 75 minutes, his players had plenty of opportunity to render Bale’s penalty moot.

“To limit them as much as we did, and still come away with only a point — yeah, listen, it's disappointing,” Ream reiterated. “But it's a learning experience, and I think something that all the guys will definitely learn from and improve on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw

Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
lastwordonsports.com

Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win

Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
NBC Sports

Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup

For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
The Associated Press

Berhalter’s messages go unseen ahead of World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Friendship only goes so far when buddies become rivals in sports. United States coach Gregg Berhalter considers himself as a friend to England counterpart Gareth Southgate, but communication between the two has been cut off recently with both leading teams at the World Cup. “I’ve...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Portugal vs. Ghana

Portugal held off Ghana to win its first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups, but was he the Man of the Match for Fernando Santos' side? Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan make their picks on "World Cup Tonight."
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
CBS Sports

Belgium vs. Canada score: Live 2022 World Cup updates as Canada look to cause an upset in Group F

Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada will have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
102K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy