Lincoln, NE

3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Some are cutting guest lists this holiday season as inflation cuts into their pockets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With people paying more for just about everything this year, this holiday season is no exception. Market Force Information surveyed over 2,000 consumers about their experience paying more for less at major grocery stores across the U.S. According to the study, 33% of people say...
klkntv.com

The U.S. is low on medications for holiday season illnesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Finding the right medication might be tough. Reports show an increase as cold and flu season kicks into high gear. Health officials say there is a severe shortage of products including Tamiflu and certain antibiotics. Medications normally used to treat issues like the flu, sore...
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit hosts Thanksgiving meal pickup for those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local nonprofit Loaves and Fishes held a Thanksgiving dinner pickup for those in need on Wednesday. Anyone could come to ConnectioN Point, which is near 33rd and Holdrege Streets, to get a meal. Karen Lamb, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said the event is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Huskers visit Lincoln hospitals for annual Thanksgiving week tradition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker football players visited several hospitals on Wednesday morning, as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving week tradition. The Huskers greeted patients, took photos, and even signed autographs at Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Brody Belt, a junior wide receiver, said they...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

CEDARS hosts Thanksgiving meal for homeless teens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CEDARS, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to youth, held a Thanksgiving meal for homeless teens in Lincoln. On Wednesday, staff prepared a meal for kids who may not get a traditional holiday dinner. Jim Blue, President of CEDARS, said he loves seeing the staff and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s Standing Bear High School picks a fitting mascot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Public Schools announced that the mascot of Standing Bear High School will be a grizzly bear. A committee first narrowed down the mascot options to three: the Grizzlies, the Bison and the Thundering Herd. After students gave their input, the committee made...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln establishments ready for Small Business Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The holiday season is upon us, which means Small Business Saturday is in just a few days. On Tuesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and small business owners met at Hobby Town USA to boast about Lincoln’s small businesses. For small businesses, it can be...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A lovely Thanksgiving forecast

The Thanksgiving forecast is looking very nice despite a storm system being nearby. This system brought a cold front through the area early Thursday. Ahead of the front, low clouds and patchy fog were observed. However, skies cleared and temperatures dropped behind the front. We can’t rule out low clouds...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer air is finally here

After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE

