kawc.org
Arizona senator wants Maricopa County election documents and records
PHOENIX -- The head of the Arizona Senate Government Committee is demanding that Maricopa County officials produce a laundry list of documents and records regarding the just completed general election. And Kelly Townsend wants them by Monday morning. Some of the information the Apache Junction Republican wants delivered to the...
kawc.org
Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner
PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
azmirror.com
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit against Arizona officials following midterm elections
Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general, has filed an official complaint with the Maricopa County Superior Court following the midterm elections.
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for AG Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit over election results in Arizona
PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the results of the 2022 elections. Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a 25-page complaint against every county recorder and board of supervisor in the state. Hamadeh claims it's about "gross incompetence and...
MSNBC
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
Election Deniers to Demand 'Revote' Outside of Arizona Capitol Building
An announcement called on attendees to meet in Phoenix on Friday morning so they can let their voices "be heard peacefully, prayerfully."
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
Pinal County tightened or decided Arizona races
Pinal County was the difference between a total rout by Democrats seeking the highest federal and state offices and down-to-the-wire results in just about all of those races in the November General Election. The traditionally Republican County followed its historical voting pattern, albeit futilely in several races.
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
kawc.org
Recount in Arizona attorney general race set for Dec. 5
PHOENIX -- Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly over Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general. With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender. State officials estimate there are only about 6,100...
Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022
Young voters are an increasingly powerful segment of the Arizona electorate and helped propel Democratic candidates to key victories during the midterms, but experts and voting advocates say the bloc still has a lot of room to grow. Voters 65 years and older make up 28% of all registered voters in the state, while only […] The post Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue
File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
