Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon IGA partners with the Rotary Club of Tryon for annual Nut Sale
Every Wednesday, peanut fans can visit Tryon IGA for the Gourmet Nut Sale, an annual fundraising project of the Rotary Club of Tryon. All proceeds from the sale go to the Rotary Club of Tryon Foundation to be put toward the grant-giving process that helps fund numerous worthwhile projects. The...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Annual Hope Golf Classic raises funds for Steps of HOPE
Friday, November 4 turned out to be a beautiful day for golf at Links O’Tryon, as the 19th Annual Hope Golf Classic teed off to raise funds for Steps to HOPE. The Hope Golf Classic had over a hundred competitors and almost thirty teams. It was the only fundraiser for this year for Steps to HOPE, the Columbus-based domestic violence and sexual assault center. The player registration fee, minus greens and cart fees, and any donations to Steps to HOPE all went to fund their current programs.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Memories and warm hugs
Its waters glistened with such radiance bright. ~ Olivia Ward Bush-Banks, excerpt from “Drifting”. It’s the week of Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and gathering. For the birds, I hang a brand-new suet cake with hot pepper to dissuade naughty squirrels. However, neither birds nor squirrels seem to like the gift. I have another one waiting in the wings (no pun intended) sans pepper. Maybe the raccoon will steal the offending treat before I send it to the garbage can. He raids everything else….
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Blue Ridge Ringers present ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’
The Blue Ridge Ringers, an advanced auditioned group of handbell musicians, have concerts planned in the area next month. The handbell ensemble, based out of Hendersonville, will be presenting ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’ during the month of December. They will be performing Tuesday, December 13 at Tryon Estates in Columbus at 7 pm., and another performance is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at FENCE.
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
TubaChristmas: A holiday tradition returns
For the 25th year, a special holiday concert known as TubaChristmas will be taking place in Columbus. TubaChristmas concerts take place worldwide, but the yearly performance of TubaChristmas in our area is a local tradition, featuring a collection of tuba and baritone horn players performing holiday favorites. The concert is free of charge.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Development continues at Melrose Mountain Climbing Park
A new gravel parking lot can now be found at the Melrose Mountain Climbing Park on Hogback Mtn Road (at the intersection with Graham’s View) thanks to gravel provided by the Town of Tryon and gratis mechanical grading provided by Greg Junge Construction, LLC. Park development is on-going, and it includes trail improvements and construction of a trail kiosk and picnic area.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. ‘It’s been challenging’ — Spartanburg Soup Kitchen …. 'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. GSP International Airport expects one of the busiest …. GSP International Airport expects...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Gay Men's Chorus prepares for holiday concert
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Gay Men's Chorus is gearing up for its holiday concert on Dec. 9. It involves weekly rehearsal sessions that start in September. "We plan way ahead, and we're practicing every Tuesday getting ready for this big event," said Shelton Love, artistic director and conductor.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Woodward speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club
Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon hosted Dr. Ben Woodward, retired orthopedic surgeon and Tryon Estates resident. Ben made a presentation on Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. He demonstrated several different types of arrangements using both freshly cut and artificial flowers while providing an engaging and enlightening commentary.
Can you help? SC families in kinship care in need resources from local community
Kinship-care families in the Upstate are in need of resources and one local community center is seeking any and all help from the community.
