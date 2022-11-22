Read full article on original website
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Queen Elizabeth II Knew Camilla Parker Bowles Being Named Queen Consort Was Going to Be ‘Contentious’
Camilla Parker Bowles, was named queen consort when Queen Elizabeth II died — which is exactly what Her Majesty wanted to happen.
The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
Late Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Approved Prince Harry, Prince Andrew's Removal From Counsellors Of State
The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly approved of removing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellors of State months before she met her demise in September. Buckingham Palace is allegedly "finalizing" the plans to make this matter effective.
King Charles III is one of the UK's most successful living artists. Here are 15 of his works.
King Charles, who turns 74 today, specializes in watercolors, and his works have reportedly earned millions, which he has donated to charity.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
BBC
Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled
The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
Inside ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ and the Pressure on Queen Elizabeth II to Abdicate the Throne in the ’90s
What accuracy is behind an episode of ‘The Crown’ that depicts Queen Elizabeth II facing powerful calls for abdication and suggestions she had a case of Queen Victoria Syndrome in the early ‘90s?
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla pelted with eggs during York visit
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were nearly pelted with eggs thrown at them during an official visit to York, England, on Wednesday. The couple was greeting onlookers in the northern English town when four eggs thrown by a protestor narrowly missed hitting them. The monarch, 73, did not...
ETOnline.com
King Charles III Celebrates His First Birthday as Monarch With New Photo and Role
King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday as monarch!. In a new photo shared in celebration of Charles' 74th birthday, the new king is seen leaning against an ancient oak tree in the park, as he takes on another new role as Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park -- a position once held by his later father, Prince Philip, that dates back to the 16th century.
A protester threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, before a statue unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were egged by a protester while visiting York, UK. The couple avoided the eggs thrown at them by an individual who was reportedly detained by police. In videos of the incident shared on Twitter, the protester appeared to scream: "Not my king." King...
AOL Corp
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III is reflecting on his mother's remarkable reign. The King, 74, spoke about the prophetic speech Queen Elizabeth made in South Africa 75 years ago during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, who is spending three days in the U.K. on the first state visit of Charles' reign.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II celebrates 50 years on the throne
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne on Saturday, and was joined by her family despite a recent public row with her youngest son. The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall. The two...
Angry man throws eggs at King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles gets heckled as he greets the peopleThe Sun Youtube screenshot. A heckler expressed his discontent with the King and Queen. On Wednesday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla encountered one of the hazards of being royalty-disgruntled subjects. During the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth died there were people caught on camera who refused to shake Meghan Markle's hand but the King and Queen Consort endured something eggstreamly different. The couple was entering the Northern town of York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where traditionally monarchs are welcomed to the city.
tatler.com
A glimpse behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace ahead of the South African state visit
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Buckingham Palace has offered a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at preparations ahead of the start of the South African State Visit today, King Charles III’s first since he ascended the throne in September. Months of preparation, 2,000 pieces...
King Charles Wraps First State Visit of His Reign with Goodbye to South African President
After a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, King Charles met with President Cyril Ramaphosa for a formal farewell King Charles III's first state visit as monarch is coming to an end. On Wednesday, the King welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace for a formal farewell on the final day of his visit to the U.K. The state visit marked the first time the British royals have hosted one since 2019, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump visited the U.K. It also marked the first state visit of...
