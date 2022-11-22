Read full article on original website
Southside Times
Roncalli senior running back breaks career rushing record
Roncalli has a new record holder for career rushing yards. After rushing for 195 yards against New Palestine on Nov. 11, senior running back Luke Hansen has now eclipsed the school’s previous mark of 4,275 yards that was set by Joe Gillum (R’86) from 1983-85. The new record currently stands at 4,427 yards but can be added to this week thanks to the team’s win in the Regional on Friday vs. 4A #1 and previously unbeaten New Palestine. Hansen’s season total of 2,876 yards currently ranks him second in the state and sixth nationally.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Homestead secures 53-14 win in season opener
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Homestead opened the 2022-2023 basketball season with a 53-14 win over Huntington North.
wvsportsnow.com
NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30
The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North escapes Homestead 58-55 in overtime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Huntington North moves to 3-1 after taking down Homestead 58-55 in overtime. Homestead falls to 5-2 on the year.
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Mitchell scores career-high 47 points to lead Waldron over Crothersville
Lucas Mitchell is proving to be a force to contend with at Waldron. The senior wing poured in a career-high 47 points Tuesday to lead the Mohawks to an 86-62 victory over visiting Crothersville. Mitchell followed up a 28-point performance Monday in Waldron’s win over Elwood with the third-best single-game...
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
ballstatedailynews.com
The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County
Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State demolishes LaFollette, replacing it with a green space and more
That’s how James Lowe, the associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Ball State University, described the LaFollette Complex that once stood in full. One of the oldest residence halls on Ball State’s campus. Gone. The ability to fit 1,900 beds in one complex. Gone. A...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
ballstatedailynews.com
Destination 2040 set to usher in a new generation of change in the Village
Guided by the goals set in “Destination 2040: Our Flight Path,” the Ball State University Board of Trustees and President Geoffrey S. Mearns are said, in a March 2022 press release, to finalize plans to revitalize the Village by the end of 2022 and seemingly ushering in a new generation of change to W. University Avenue.
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
wfyi.org
Indy charter school Paramount gets surprise $3M donation. It’s from MacKenzie Scott
Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
woofboomnews.com
26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie
During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
