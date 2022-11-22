ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southside Times

Roncalli senior running back breaks career rushing record

Roncalli has a new record holder for career rushing yards. After rushing for 195 yards against New Palestine on Nov. 11, senior running back Luke Hansen has now eclipsed the school’s previous mark of 4,275 yards that was set by Joe Gillum (R’86) from 1983-85. The new record currently stands at 4,427 yards but can be added to this week thanks to the team’s win in the Regional on Friday vs. 4A #1 and previously unbeaten New Palestine. Hansen’s season total of 2,876 yards currently ranks him second in the state and sixth nationally.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wvsportsnow.com

NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30

The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1017thepoint.com

RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
RICHMOND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County

Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State demolishes LaFollette, replacing it with a green space and more

That’s how James Lowe, the associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Ball State University, described the LaFollette Complex that once stood in full. One of the oldest residence halls on Ball State’s campus. Gone. The ability to fit 1,900 beds in one complex. Gone. A...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Destination 2040 set to usher in a new generation of change in the Village

Guided by the goals set in “Destination 2040: Our Flight Path,” the Ball State University Board of Trustees and President Geoffrey S. Mearns are said, in a March 2022 press release, to finalize plans to revitalize the Village by the end of 2022 and seemingly ushering in a new generation of change to W. University Avenue.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
woofboomnews.com

26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie

During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

