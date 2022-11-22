ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fantasy football Week 12 waiver wire advice: Two running backs worth a flier

By Drew Loftis
New York Post
 2 days ago

Quick hitters and waiver wire advice for a handful of notable players after Week 11 of the fantasy football season:

Roll the dice Samaje Perine RB, Bengals

You might not know by waiver-claim time what the status is of starter Joe Mixon (concussion). If you have the roster space, Perine is worth a grab in case Mixon is out. Be aware, he is likely a one-week plug, at best.

Latavius Murray RB, Broncos

Melvin Gordon was a thorn in the side of Javonte Williams, not so much for Murray anymore. Denver waived the fumble-prone Gordon on Monday. Acquire Murray for volume, not efficiency.

Demarcus Robinson WR, Ravens

Any back-end Ravens WR has enormous upside. Robinson (nine targets Sunday) could catch fire and become Lamar Jackson’s favorite target just as easily as Devin Duvernay could.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVEsr_0jJoareo00
Samaje Perine
USA TODAY Sports
Treylon Burks WR, Titans

We’re not as bullish on a bump in the Titans’ passing game as we are with Baltimore. But if someone is to emerge, our bet is on Burks.

Slow your roll Daniel Jones QB, Giants

Next four games are tough matchups against Dallas, Washington, Philadelphia and Washington again. And now upside rookie Wan’Dale Robinson is done for the year.

Devin Singletary RB, Bills

Coming off two strong games and has nice matchup vs. the Lions in Week 12. Use that as ammo to try to trade him before your league’s deadline, before another TD skid hits (like the first eight games of the season).

Kenyan Drake RB, Ravens

J.K. Dobbins and/or Gus Edwards could return soon, so Drake’s window for fantasy success will not stay open.

Austin Hooper TE, Titans

He scored twice Sunday, so he will be on waiver radars at such a thin position. But unlike, say, Cole Kmet — who has benefited from a surge of offensive production — Hooper’s big week looks like more of an anomaly on offense that isn’t seeing a dramatic spike in overall production.

New York Post

