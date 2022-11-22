ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Inmate mistakenly released from Pima County jail

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an inmate who escaped custody in the county Wednesday afternoon. The inmate, identified as Khalid Rahman, “walked out of the jail after corrections officers confused him with another inmate with similar physical characteristics,” according to Deputy Melissa Hernandez, the public information officer for the department.
Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
Is it yours? Lottery ticket worth $6.9M sold in Scottsdale

ARIZONA, USA — Someone's holiday season just got a lot brighter. Arizona lottery officials confirmed Tuesday that one lucky player is holding onto a The Pick! ticket worth $6.9 million. Lottery officials said the player could score Monday's jackpot prize of $6.9M because the jackpot was increased last week...
Territorial Cup: Arizona tries to snap 5-game losing streak vs. Arizona St

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) at Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12), Friday, 3 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Arizona by 3 1/2. Series record: Arizona leads 49-45-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. This year's Territorial Cup is simply for pride after both teams struggled through their...
