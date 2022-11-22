Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
Richarlison scored two goals to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the World Cup
Gareth Bale unwilling to accept any 'excuses' for Wales at World Cup
Gareth Bale says Wales reaching a World Cup should not be considered the result of their efforts, but the start.
Today at the world cup: Argentina and France prepare for openers
Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France are among the teams getting their campaigns under way as the opening round of World Cup group matches continues on Tuesday.On Monday, England made an impressive start by thrashing Iran 6-2, Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other Group B game, and there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Messi on his fitnessLionel Messi has declared his readiness as he spoke about his physical condition ahead of Argentina’s Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.The...
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Thursday 24 November
How to watch all four World Cup games on Thursday, with Brazil, Uruguay and South Korea among the teams in action.
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Argentina vs Mexico - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Germany predicted lineup vs Spain - World Cup
Germany's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Spain.
Belgium vs Morocco - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Belgium's World Cup group game against Morocco, including team news, lineups and prediction.
World Cup day 5 roundup: Brazil see off Serbia; Portugal & Switzerland win; Uruguay held
Rounding up day 5 of action from the World Cup.
Wales vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Wales got their Qatar World Cup campaign off to a solid start but now seek a first win as they face Iran in Group B.Rop Page’s team came from behind to draw 1-1 with USA on Monday, in Wales’ first World Cup fixture for 64 years, while Iran were taken apart 6-2 by England.Now Wales look to take a giant step towards the knockout stages in Qatar, and they will be depending in large part of their captain Gareth Bale, whose penalty secured their invaluable point against the Americans earlier this week.Then, later on Friday, England take on USA...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Marin Cilic helps Croatia beat Spain to reach Davis Cup semifinals
Marin Cilic compiled 20 aces while defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to help Croatia earn a spot in the Davis Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Spain on Wednesday at Malaga, Spain. Borna Coric delivered a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Roberto Bautista Agut in the...
Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Player ratings as Richarlison double seals opening victory
Match report & player ratings from Brazil 2-0 Serbia at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Canada lose to Belgium in first World Cup game in 36 years
Canada kicked off their first World Cup campaign since 1986 with a 1-0 loss against Belgium, as a goal from Michy Batshuayi sealed the three points for the European nation.
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Portugal vs. Ghana
Portugal held off Ghana to win its first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups, but was he the Man of the Match for Fernando Santos' side? Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan make their picks on "World Cup Tonight."
