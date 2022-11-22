Tips to get through holiday traffic at Bellingham International Airport

The Bellingham International Airport sees a 10% increase in activity during the holidays. This means 10% more people in the airport, 10% longer lines and 10% more baggage, according to an email from Sunil Harman, the port’s Director of Aviation.

Here are some tips provided by Harman to help you get through the airport when it’s at its busiest:

▪ “Monitor your flight status on your airline’s website or mobile apps.

▪ “Arrive early — at least two hours before your flight’s posted departure time.

▪ “Only carry-one one regulation-size bag and personal item to skip lines and proceed straight to security — be sure to print your boarding pass at home.

▪ “Follow TSA guidance on packing 3-1-1 liquids in a transparent seal-able bag, keep laptops and electronic items larger than a phone easily accessible to remove for screening, and wear shoes, belts and jackets that can be easily removed for screening. Sign up for PreCheck to avoid this step.

▪ “Relax and enjoy your time waiting for your flight, there are a number of snacks, grab-and-go, dining, and beverage options in the secured area. Remember, you’re on holiday and a lot of dedicated people are working hard to get you and yours to your final destination safely.”

Boarding passes can be printed at kiosks in the airport. Passengers can also check in using a boarding pass saved on their phones, however, Harman recommends having a printed boarding pass in case the electronic version can not be easily found.

A government-issued ID is required for all individuals over 18 years old. Some examples are a driver’s license, transportation worker identification credential, passport or military ID. Expired ID is accepted as long as it is less than a year expired. If you cannot find your government-issued ID, “you may bring two items with your name on it to verify who you are. Examples include a bill that is mailed to you, a prescription bottle, school ID or a Costco card,” according to the airport website.

Checking a bag before a flight requires some extra steps compared to those bringing only carry-on luggage.

“To check bags the passengers are required to check at the airline ticket counter or kiosk to check-in with a picture ID, weigh luggage, obtain luggage claim stubs and proceed to the TSA checkpoint. It is advised that passengers not pack wrapped gifts in checked luggage,” Harman said.

The airport is recommending face coverings for all passengers, employees and visitors to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, different airlines have different COVID-19 requirements.