NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
Lions' Evan Brown: Out for Thanksgiving
Brown (ankle) will not be available for the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills. Brown injured his knee in the Lions' Week 11 win over the Giants. As a result, Ross Pierschbacher will back up Frank Ragnow at center.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Invisible again Thursday
Golladay didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. When Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the season early in the week, there was some thought that Golladay could be the primary beneficiary among the Giants' wide receivers. Instead, Golladay didn't see a single target for the second time this season and recorded his lowest offensive snap count (18) since Week 2 (not including games he missed due to injury). Behind clear top wideout Darius Slayton, Richie James stepped up with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hodgins remained involved with three catches for 31 yards on 40 offensive snaps, so it's hard to envision Golladay as any higher than fourth on the wide-receiver depth chart at the moment.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Added to injury report
Robinson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Robinson practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report Thursday is notable, especially on the heels of a nine-catch, 128-yard effort in this past Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Friday's final report will add further context with regard to Robinson's chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Jaguars, but if he's out or limited, added wideout snaps would be available for James Proche and Tylan Wallace.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
Packers' Justin Hollins: Claimed by Packers
Hollins has been claimed off waivers by the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. One day after getting waived by the Rams, Hollins will get a new opportunity in Green Bay. He is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker right away.
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start James Conner, but sit Brandin Cooks
Having a strong grasp on the Week 12 Fantasy football projections will help you set the best Fantasy football lineups possible. Four quarterbacks are coming off the bench this week, as Sam Darnold (Panthers), Mike White (Jets), Bryce Perkins (Rams), and Kyle Allen (Texans) will make their first starts of the year. Their promotions could have an impact on the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for respective receivers like D.J. Moore, Garrett Wilson, Van Jefferson, and Brandin Cooks. Which players' arrows are pointing up and should find a way into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
Former Steelers great, Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward shares main reason why he is not in Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
