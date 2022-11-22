12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OncoSec Medical ONCS shares rose 31.9% to $6.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares rose 20.61% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- BrainsWay BWAY shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares moved upwards by 16.02% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock increased by 13.03% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock rose 12.08% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
Losers
- scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock fell 15.1% to $5.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.
- Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock fell 14.78% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Graybug Vision GRAY stock fell 14.02% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares fell 10.17% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Minerva Surgical UTRS stock decreased by 9.74% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- NexImmune NEXI shares decreased by 8.89% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
