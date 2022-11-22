ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Gainers

  • Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares moved upwards by 12.98% to $21.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • REE Automotive REE stock moved upwards by 8.41% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares moved upwards by 8.38% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Best Buy Co BBY stock rose 8.0% to $76.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock increased by 7.69% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares declined by 16.7% to $0.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Drive Shack DS stock fell 8.98% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 6.73% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.4 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock fell 4.94% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock declined by 3.82% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares declined by 3.53% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $239.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

