12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street ended the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week on a high note, as the holiday shopping season officially kicked off on Friday. The S&P 500 finished the week up by 1.51%, the Dow Industrial Average was up 2.20% and the Nasdaq Composite was down by a slight 0.27% for the week.

3 HOURS AGO