12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 22.5% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 12.38% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares rose 6.07% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
- Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million.
- Symbotic SYM stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 11.8% to $1.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Nocera NCRA shares declined by 9.18% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares decreased by 6.37% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- Bird Glb BRDS stock declined by 5.96% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Rollins ROL stock decreased by 5.01% to $40.01. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares fell 4.26% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
