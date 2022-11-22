The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Feeds 1,000 Families Through 16th Annual 'Turkey Time With The O-Line Supported By Publix'

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns' Stadium vandalized ahead of matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and is being investigated by police.
Pewter Report
Are Bucs Getting Healthier As Stretch Run Approaches?
The Bucs were relatively lucky when it came to injuries during their Super Bowl season in 2020. That certainly hasn’t been the case over the last two years. In 2021, Tampa Bay dealt with the injury bug quite a lot. Early on in the season, it was the cornerbacks. As the season came to an end, it was the wide receiver room. And in the playoffs, the offensive line dealt with a couple of big injuries. There’s an argument to be made that the Bucs very well could’ve completed their back-to-back quest had they stayed healthy. But it wasn’t to be.
Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend
The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
Buccaneers give thanks while gearing up for Week 12
The Buccaneers are shooting for a third straight win when they travel to Cleveland on Sunday. But the players are also taking time to give thanks for being able to put on the Bucs uniform every day.
Bucs Rested After Germany And Not Taking The Browns Lightly
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a much-needed week off to rest and recharge and are now ready to build off their win over the Seahawks in Munich. Bucs QB Tom Brady, who’s played in a ton of big games, thought it was
Pewter Report
Bucs Coordinator Listed As Potential Head Coaching Candidate
Every year there are changes to coaching staffs around the league, especially at head coach. NFL teams search high and low to find the next big thing. For the previous two seasons, the Bucs had a desirable coaching staff given their success, but even after struggling to a 5-5 record this season, they might have a coordinator who is running his own team next season.
WINKNEWS.com
Miami Dolphins feed more than 9,000 with Thanksgiving meals
The Miami Dolphins are stepping forward this Thanksgiving. The Dolphins collaborated with the South Florida community and Amazon to help with a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions. The organization collaborated with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned food partners and corporate partners to feed those...
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
NBC Sports
Vita Vea out of practice, Tom Brady gets a rest day
Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Wednesday and his workload appeared to remain the same on Thursday. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Vea was not participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Vea is dealing with a foot injury as the Bucs prepare to play the Browns this weekend.
FOX Sports
Browns place starting center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost another center to injury, placing starter Ethan Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he hurt his knee on the opening drive in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Pocic's loss is the latest blow to the struggling Browns (3-7) and...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Gage continues to miss time with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 7. Gage he reportedly made some progress in his recovery but is still not able to practice.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field flagged for over 100 concession violations, two dead rodents found: report
The Jaguars are making strides on the field, but elsewhere at their home stadium things are not quite as clean. A concession stand health inspection revealed 129 health violations.
