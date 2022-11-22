The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Feeds 1,000 Families Through 16th Annual 'Turkey Time With The O-Line Supported By Publix'

The Bucs were relatively lucky when it came to injuries during their Super Bowl season in 2020. That certainly hasn’t been the case over the last two years. In 2021, Tampa Bay dealt with the injury bug quite a lot. Early on in the season, it was the cornerbacks. As the season came to an end, it was the wide receiver room. And in the playoffs, the offensive line dealt with a couple of big injuries. There’s an argument to be made that the Bucs very well could’ve completed their back-to-back quest had they stayed healthy. But it wasn’t to be.

