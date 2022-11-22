Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Flying Magazine
Pilot Who Became Incapacitated During Flight Dies
An airline pilot on a flight operating as American Eagle became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago and later died. [Shutterstock]. An airline pilot who became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, on November 19 has died. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was required flight crew aboard Envoy Air Flight 3556, an Embraer E175 operated as American Eagle, with service from Chicago O’Hare (KORD) to John Glenn International Airport (KCMH).
Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: A look at where she could serve time
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is facing up to 20 years in prison due to her fraud convictions. Experts reveal where she could serve time.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
16K JFK assassination records still held by feds; lawsuit seeks their release
It has been 59 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. But documents from the JFK killing remain under lock and key by the U.S. government.
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people. “The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.” She said that she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.
Houston Chronicle
After three more major shootings, a nation copes with collective trauma
As Americans grapple with three major shootings in less than two weeks, many are expressing a combination of fear, anger and resignation that gun violence now has become part of normal life in the United States. "There's this feeling that this is just part of the collective experience. It's scary...
Stolen Slick-X Line railroad back on track
There is wide-eyed amazement from children and adults with the big Slick-X Line model railroad chugging away again. The 40-foot-long railroad is at the Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the National Western Complex after a long and difficult labor of love. "It's amazing. It's a masterpiece that's for sure," said 12-year-old Nathaniel Perkins. "It tells a story with the city."The story of the Slick-X Line goes back to when five former military members first built it. The group of model railroad enthusiasts grew to seven eventually. The group created a collapsible giant O-Gauge display 40 feet long. There were trains...
Comments / 0