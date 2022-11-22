ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Who Became Incapacitated During Flight Dies

An airline pilot on a flight operating as American Eagle became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago and later died. [Shutterstock]. An airline pilot who became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, on November 19 has died. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was required flight crew aboard Envoy Air Flight 3556, an Embraer E175 operated as American Eagle, with service from Chicago O’Hare (KORD) to John Glenn International Airport (KCMH).
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people. “The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.” She said that she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS Denver

Stolen Slick-X Line railroad back on track

There is wide-eyed amazement from children and adults with the big Slick-X Line model railroad chugging away again. The 40-foot-long railroad is at the Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the National Western Complex after a long and difficult labor of love. "It's amazing. It's a masterpiece that's for sure," said 12-year-old Nathaniel Perkins. "It tells a story with the city."The story of the Slick-X Line goes back to when five former military members first built it. The group of model railroad enthusiasts grew to seven eventually. The group created a collapsible giant O-Gauge display 40 feet long. There were trains...

