Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

La Salette’s Christmas display returns for 70th year

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — La Salette’s Christmas display will return for the 70th year on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s theme is called “Christ: Living Light.”. “Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil, this year’s festival will proclaim ‘Jesus Christ the living light’,” Fr. Flavio Gillio, La Salette Shrine’s director, said in a post.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI

Holiday shopping at WaterFire’s ArtMart

WaterFire Providence announces a Small Business Saturday ArtMart at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence’s Valley Neighborhood. The ArtMart will feature 60+ artists and makers from around Rhode Island and Southern New England. Come shop with us this Small Business Saturday and get unique, locally-made holiday gifts sure to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
CRANSTON, RI
providencedailydose.com

Wild Colonial Open Thursday Evening

The Wild Colonial Tavern will be open from 8pm to 1am on Thanksgiving for those who just need a break from it all. They have darts, they have pool, they have televisions, and they have 16 beers on draught. It’s even looking a bit festive. And from today’s Wild...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI

The Nutcracker/Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel Giveaway Sweepstakes

Win 2 tickets to see The Nutcracker Friday, 12/16 at The VETS. Plus, a one night stay at the Renaissance Providence Hotel!. Rhode Island’s favorite holiday tradition is back and better than ever! The magic of the holidays comes to life as the fresh new production of The Nutcracker by Yury Yanowsky returns to the stage. Critics and audiences were blown away by the 2021 premiere which Motif Magazine says is “Happy and joyful from curtain to curtain…filled with youth and hope, a timeless tale made more fitting for our time.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
indowncity.com

13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island

Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Marie Osmond performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra

Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Dec. 22 at 7:30pm. Navigant Credit Union is the sponsor of “A Symphonic Christmas.”. “I am thrilled to be performing my Christmas concert ‘A Symphonic Christmas’ at the majestic...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Marching to Thanksgiving with the Woonsocket High School Band

It wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving season on The Rhode Show without a performance from a local High School Marching Band. This year, Brendan Kirby headed to Woonsocket to check in with the Novan Band, Color Guard, and Cheerleaders for a series of fun interviews and stellar performances from these talented students.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's

LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
LINCOLN, RI

