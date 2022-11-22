Read full article on original website
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Valley Breeze
Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park
PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
ABC6.com
La Salette’s Christmas display returns for 70th year
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — La Salette’s Christmas display will return for the 70th year on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s theme is called “Christ: Living Light.”. “Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil, this year’s festival will proclaim ‘Jesus Christ the living light’,” Fr. Flavio Gillio, La Salette Shrine’s director, said in a post.
WPRI
Holiday shopping at WaterFire’s ArtMart
WaterFire Providence announces a Small Business Saturday ArtMart at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence’s Valley Neighborhood. The ArtMart will feature 60+ artists and makers from around Rhode Island and Southern New England. Come shop with us this Small Business Saturday and get unique, locally-made holiday gifts sure to...
Somerset Winterfest Brings Holidays to Life with Epic Celebration
After a successful first year in 2021, the Somerset Winterfest will return to the Slades Ferry District on Saturday, December 10th from 12 pm to 6 pm for a day of free family fun. This year is shaping up to be much bigger than last year, with vendors, food trucks, and even more holiday cheer.
Turnto10.com
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
providencedailydose.com
Wild Colonial Open Thursday Evening
The Wild Colonial Tavern will be open from 8pm to 1am on Thanksgiving for those who just need a break from it all. They have darts, they have pool, they have televisions, and they have 16 beers on draught. It’s even looking a bit festive. And from today’s Wild...
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
WPRI
The Nutcracker/Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel Giveaway Sweepstakes
Win 2 tickets to see The Nutcracker Friday, 12/16 at The VETS. Plus, a one night stay at the Renaissance Providence Hotel!. Rhode Island’s favorite holiday tradition is back and better than ever! The magic of the holidays comes to life as the fresh new production of The Nutcracker by Yury Yanowsky returns to the stage. Critics and audiences were blown away by the 2021 premiere which Motif Magazine says is “Happy and joyful from curtain to curtain…filled with youth and hope, a timeless tale made more fitting for our time.”
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
indowncity.com
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island
Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
johnstonsunrise.net
Marie Osmond performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Dec. 22 at 7:30pm. Navigant Credit Union is the sponsor of “A Symphonic Christmas.”. “I am thrilled to be performing my Christmas concert ‘A Symphonic Christmas’ at the majestic...
WPRI
Marching to Thanksgiving with the Woonsocket High School Band
It wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving season on The Rhode Show without a performance from a local High School Marching Band. This year, Brendan Kirby headed to Woonsocket to check in with the Novan Band, Color Guard, and Cheerleaders for a series of fun interviews and stellar performances from these talented students.
2 dozen displaced by New Bedford fire
At least two dozen people were forced from their homes on Wednesday after a fire broke out in New Bedford.
Valley Breeze
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's
LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
Beautiful Newport Mansion Sparkles as Outdoor Magical Wonderland
When most of us think of the Newport mansion around the holidays we think of historic holiday décor and Christmas trees towering several stories high. But one historic home along the water is lighting up their exterior too, with sparkling results. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers began back in...
“Don’t Make This Mistake”: Dartmouth Native Serves Up PSA on Holiday Dishes
We have reached that time of year when many of us are tasked with the difficult decision of what to bring to the holiday party. Showing up empty-handed is not an option, but Aunt Carol shouldn’t expect a gourmet, award-winning quiche either. TikTok creator and Dartmouth native, Zachariah Porter,...
