Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Your Next Domino's Delivery May Arrive in a GM Chevy Bolt as Pizza Chain Pushes EVs Nationally
Domino's is buying 800 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for delivery use at stores across the U.S. as the pizza restaurant franchise looks to make its fleet more climate friendly. This is not the first effort by Domino's to advance delivery, with recent tests of autonomous vehicles and an e-bike program.
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC Los Angeles
After Decades as a Nuclear Powerhouse, France Makes Its Play in Offshore Wind
EDF says the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm would help to "support the French State's energy transition goals." For decades, France has been something of a powerhouse when it comes to nuclear. In wind power, the country has an established onshore sector. Its offshore industry is, by contrast, very small.
NBC Los Angeles
Klarna CEO Says Firm Was ‘Lucky' to Cut Jobs When It Did, Targets Profitability in 2023
Klarna lost more than $580 million in the first six months of 2022 as it burned through cash to accelerate expansion in markets like the U.S. and Britain. After reducing headcount by about 10%, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna will return to profitability on a monthly basis by summer 2023.
NBC Los Angeles
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
Comments / 0