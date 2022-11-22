ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
After Decades as a Nuclear Powerhouse, France Makes Its Play in Offshore Wind

EDF says the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm would help to "support the French State's energy transition goals." For decades, France has been something of a powerhouse when it comes to nuclear. In wind power, the country has an established onshore sector. Its offshore industry is, by contrast, very small.
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies

Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...

