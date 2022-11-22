Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Hartly area on Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:17 p.m., troopers responded to the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road, Hartly regarding a reported shooting. A 41-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects on Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville, Delaware, and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford, Delaware on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:37 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gray Chevrolet...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
The Dispatch
Order Overruled In Fenwick Low-Speed Vehicle Lawsuit
FENWICK ISLAND – A recommendation to enact a temporary restraining order against Fenwick Island’s low-speed vehicle ban was overruled this week. In an order issued this week, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the town’s exceptions to a master’s report issued July 6. The report, which recommended that a temporary restraining order be issued to halt Fenwick Island’s enforcement of a low-speed vehicle (LSV) ban as a lawsuit makes its way through the court system, was ultimately overruled.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning. Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Salisbury driver killed, 5 others injured, in crash with dump truck
A Salisbury driver was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck in southern Delaware Tuesday morning. Five others were also injured in the crash.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
WGMD Radio
Crash in Lincoln Sends Two to Hospital
A single vehicle crash in the Lincoln area Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Delaware State Police say a 21 year old driver from Houston was traveling northbound on North Old State Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Civic and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was not properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18 year old passenger, also from Houston, was wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WMDT.com
Dover Homicide Investigation
Dover, DE- Dover Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of 29-year-old Walter Pereira. According to Police, it happened early Thanksgiving morning at around 3:40 a.m. That’s when Dover Police responded to a home in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive. Officers found Pereira lying on...
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County. Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
WBOC
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
