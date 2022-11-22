Dell To $60? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On The Computer Maker Following Q3 Results

Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the fourth quarter.

Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year. Dell reported third-quarter earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat estimates of $1.60 per share.

Dell shares fell 1.1% to $40.62 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dell following the release of quarterly results.