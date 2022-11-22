ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Dave DAVE stock moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock rose 8.38% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
  • Maximus MMS shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $65.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Addvantage Technologies AEY shares increased by 5.02% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Chindata Group Holdings CD stock increased by 4.54% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock rose 4.52% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.

Losers

  • Zoom Video Comms ZM stock declined by 8.6% to $73.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock fell 7.41% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $723.8 million.
  • Agora API stock decreased by 6.02% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock fell 5.65% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN stock declined by 5.39% to $11.6. The company's market cap stands at $858.3 million.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock decreased by 4.75% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $906.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

