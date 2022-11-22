Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS football team has strong finish this season
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team finished the season with a flourish. The Raiders, under first-year head coach Joe Piro, won their final two games, beating Barringer, 42-21, at Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, and West Milford, 21-14, at the Park Oval on Thursday, Oct. 27, to finish with a 6-3 record.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team boasts several SFC divisional honorees
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School team enjoyed its best season in several years. The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, finished with a 5-5 record, their best season since 2017, when they went 6-5. This season’s Bengals team featured several players, listed below, who earned all–Super Football...
Westfield, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Westfield. The Plainfield High School football team will have a game with Westfield High School on November 24, 2022, 08:00:00. The Plainfield High School football team will have a game with Westfield High School on November 24, 2022, 08:00:00.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team celebrates banner season; players earn SFC divisional honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, under first-year head coach Manj Singh, finished the season with a flourish. The Ridgers won their final three games. They capped the season by winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship with a 36-13 win over Hawthorne on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Hurrell Field.
essexnewsdaily.com
Cougar Soccer Club boys win two conference titles in fall season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Northern Counties Conference titles are coming back to Maplewood and South Orange. The Boys U10 Elite and U11 Premier teams each brought home flight championships this fall for Cougar Soccer Club. They led the way on the boys side as six boys teams finished in first, second or third place this fall. Overall, the boys and girls teams posted 97 victories and a plus 141 goal differential – the best combined season for Cougar Soccer Club in NCSA records dating back to 2009.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football team ends good season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team closed out its season with a 48-14 loss to Don Bosco Prep in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group A state tournament at Charles I. Granatell stadium in Ramsey on a cold and snowy Friday night, Nov. 18. The loss dropped the team’s record to 6-6. This is the most games that Seton Hall has ever played in a season and the first time they reached the semifinals since 2010.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team kicks up terrific season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team recently completed an outstanding season, with a 19-3 record. Head coach Marty Berman, who completed his 37th season, made the following comments following the team’s loss to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A final. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We played a great game against a great opponent. Defensively, we were outstanding, especially our back four of seniors Marcus Brozon, Alex Oladapo, Peter Batanjany, and junior Wil Bauer. With significant help from our midfield, led by seniors Joaquin Niehenke, Luca Chirichiello, and Julian Siljanovski, we shut down an amazing offense.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS soccer players earn SEC honors
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team, under head coach Gary Polewka, enjoyed a stellar season. The Buccaneers finished with an 11-4-3 record, including a second-place finish in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 7-1 record. Barringer finished first among the nine teams with an 8-0 divisional record and 14-4 overall.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn SEC honors
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School fall athletes have earned Super Essex Conference honors:. All-SEC American Division Girls Cross Country First Team- Kaitlyn Adams. Honorable mention- Audrey McLaughlin. All-SEC American Division Boys Boys Cross Country- Honorable mention- Logan Kudla. All-SEC Liberty Division Volleyball First Team- Camille Schiralli....
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS student-athletes announce collegiate commitments
Jack Ponzoni, University of Lynchburg, in Virgina, lacrosse. Victoria Rutnik, Long Island University, ice hockey. Nadia Nole, Monmouth University, rowing. Emma Kirby, Castleton University, in Vermont, soccer.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS golfer Samantha Galantini signs with Quinnipiac University
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School star golfer Samantha Galantini has signed with Quinnipiac University. A ceremony celebrating the signing was held at the high school on Nov. 16 and attended by family, friends, and fellow athletes. “Samantha has impressed me more than many other athletes,” said...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary practices ‘service above self’
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary Club was outside the Glen Ridge train station this past Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 19th year of collecting frozen turkeys and other donations for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, located in Hillside. From left are Bill Soriano, Greg Waldron, Conor O’Hara, Kerline Joshua, Bob Wohlgemuth and Ravi Mehrotra.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville unveils new training facility
BELLEVILLE, NJ — In Belleville, athletics are certainly important. That means providing the best facilities and resources for youngsters to achieve their athletic goals. It’s no wonder why coaches and athletes are excited about the new Belleville indoor training facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct....
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound
Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
theobserver.com
EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy
Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ
Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
