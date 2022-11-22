WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team recently completed an outstanding season, with a 19-3 record. Head coach Marty Berman, who completed his 37th season, made the following comments following the team’s loss to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A final. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We played a great game against a great opponent. Defensively, we were outstanding, especially our back four of seniors Marcus Brozon, Alex Oladapo, Peter Batanjany, and junior Wil Bauer. With significant help from our midfield, led by seniors Joaquin Niehenke, Luca Chirichiello, and Julian Siljanovski, we shut down an amazing offense.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO