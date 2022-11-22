ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Nutley HS football team has strong finish this season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team finished the season with a flourish. The Raiders, under first-year head coach Joe Piro, won their final two games, beating Barringer, 42-21, at Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, and West Milford, 21-14, at the Park Oval on Thursday, Oct. 27, to finish with a 6-3 record.
Bloomfield HS football team boasts several SFC divisional honorees

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School team enjoyed its best season in several years. The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, finished with a 5-5 record, their best season since 2017, when they went 6-5. This season’s Bengals team featured several players, listed below, who earned all–Super Football...
Glen Ridge HS football team celebrates banner season; players earn SFC divisional honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, under first-year head coach Manj Singh, finished the season with a flourish. The Ridgers won their final three games. They capped the season by winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship with a 36-13 win over Hawthorne on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Hurrell Field.
Cougar Soccer Club boys win two conference titles in fall season

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Northern Counties Conference titles are coming back to Maplewood and South Orange. The Boys U10 Elite and U11 Premier teams each brought home flight championships this fall for Cougar Soccer Club. They led the way on the boys side as six boys teams finished in first, second or third place this fall. Overall, the boys and girls teams posted 97 victories and a plus 141 goal differential – the best combined season for Cougar Soccer Club in NCSA records dating back to 2009.
Seton Hall Prep football team ends good season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team closed out its season with a 48-14 loss to Don Bosco Prep in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group A state tournament at Charles I. Granatell stadium in Ramsey on a cold and snowy Friday night, Nov. 18. The loss dropped the team’s record to 6-6. This is the most games that Seton Hall has ever played in a season and the first time they reached the semifinals since 2010.
Seton Hall Prep soccer team kicks up terrific season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team recently completed an outstanding season, with a 19-3 record. Head coach Marty Berman, who completed his 37th season, made the following comments following the team’s loss to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A final. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We played a great game against a great opponent. Defensively, we were outstanding, especially our back four of seniors Marcus Brozon, Alex Oladapo, Peter Batanjany, and junior Wil Bauer. With significant help from our midfield, led by seniors Joaquin Niehenke, Luca Chirichiello, and Julian Siljanovski, we shut down an amazing offense.
Belleville HS soccer players earn SEC honors

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team, under head coach Gary Polewka, enjoyed a stellar season. The Buccaneers finished with an 11-4-3 record, including a second-place finish in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 7-1 record. Barringer finished first among the nine teams with an 8-0 divisional record and 14-4 overall.
Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn SEC honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School fall athletes have earned Super Essex Conference honors:. All-SEC American Division Girls Cross Country First Team- Kaitlyn Adams. Honorable mention- Audrey McLaughlin. All-SEC American Division Boys Boys Cross Country- Honorable mention- Logan Kudla. All-SEC Liberty Division Volleyball First Team- Camille Schiralli....
West Orange HS golfer Samantha Galantini signs with Quinnipiac University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School star golfer Samantha Galantini has signed with Quinnipiac University. A ceremony celebrating the signing was held at the high school on Nov. 16 and attended by family, friends, and fellow athletes. “Samantha has impressed me more than many other athletes,” said...
Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary practices ‘service above self’

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary Club was outside the Glen Ridge train station this past Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 19th year of collecting frozen turkeys and other donations for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, located in Hillside. From left are Bill Soriano, Greg Waldron, Conor O’Hara, Kerline Joshua, Bob Wohlgemuth and Ravi Mehrotra.
Belleville unveils new training facility

BELLEVILLE, NJ — In Belleville, athletics are certainly important. That means providing the best facilities and resources for youngsters to achieve their athletic goals. It’s no wonder why coaches and athletes are excited about the new Belleville indoor training facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct....
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound

Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy

Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ

Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
