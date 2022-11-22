Read full article on original website
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Disability and working age benefits to rise in line with inflation
Disability and working age benefits will be increased in line with inflation, the Chancellor has confirmed. Such benefits will rise by 10.1% from April in line with the rate of inflation in September, at a cost of £11 billion, Jeremy Hunt said. He also said he is concerned about...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Millions worse off if PIP and disability benefits are means-tested
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter. Millions of Britons unable to manage without disability benefits could see their support slashed if the government diverts to a means-tested system. Regardless of income, beneficiaries can currently claim up to £627 in Personal Independence...
Volodymyr Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Fight Until It Recoups All Land
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Russia's recent attacks on his country's infrastructure—which have left Ukraine nearly entirely in the dark this week—by insisting that he won’t stop military advances until all land occupied by Russia is recouped. “We must return all lands,” Zelensky told the Financial Times, “because I believe that the battlefield is the way when there is no diplomacy.” The Ukrainian president also praised his country’s energy workers, who he says worked to quickly restore power to the country of 43 million—80 percent of which lost access to power or water at some point this week. Fresh off a string of military victories that sent Russian troops fleeing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Zelensky hinted that an attack on Crimea may soon be a target, unless Russian authorities were willing to cede the peninsula back to Ukraine diplomatically. “I understand that everyone is confused by the situation and what will happen to Crimea,” Zelensky said. “If someone is ready to offer us a way regarding the de-occupation of Crimea by non-military means, I will only be in favor.”Read it at Financial Times
U.S. Offers Employees Less Paid Leave Than Most Countries Around the World
United States is still the only developed country with no statutory paid leave, according to an analysis conducted by Resume.io.
French prosecutors probe alleged illegal election financing
PARIS (AP) — French national financial prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. A leading French newspaper reported that the probe targets President Emmanuel Macron’s winning election bids. Prosecutors said in a written statement they wanted...
One of China's biggest retailers is cutting executive pay to create a fund to help lower-level employees buy homes
The move follows Chinese government's push to close the country's income wealth gap through its "common prosperity" policy that impacts billionaires.
Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it.
If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday's incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu...
Egypt announces freedom, mass pardon for 30 jailed activists
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt announced late Thursday the release of 30 political activists from jail, the latest in a series of mass releases from detention amid intensifying international scrutiny over the country's human rights record. There was no immediate word on the identities of the activists and it was...
Any future tax breaks for big corporations must also come with restarting monthly checks to parents, 58 members of Congress say
Congress may be looking at extending some tax measures. Progressives say that can only happen if tax credits for families come back.
Pensioners start to receive up to £600 from Wednesday to help with energy bills
More than 11.6 million pensioners will start to receive up to £600 from Wednesday to help with their energy bills this winter.Winter Fuel Payments, which have been boosted this year by an additional £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment, will land in bank accounts over the next two months.The vast majority of payments will be made automatically, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We want to do everything we can to support pensioners who are often the most exposed to higher costs.“That’s why we’re providing all pensioner households with an...
Crypto-Friendly Retirement Fund Legislation Sparks Controversy
Elvis sang about a blue Christmas, but cryptocurrency investors are beating the holiday rush. The crypto sector has been reeling from the stunning collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was the company face of the crypto space until the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
Unemployment assistance to millionaires soared during pandemic
Expanded benefits to stave off an economic disaster may be part of the reason.
Joe Biden beat ageism at the polls–it’s time to banish it from the workplace
Older workers are often the first to be laid off and the last to be rehired. Here's the true cost of the last acceptable "ism," writes Alan Patricof.
