Tioga County, PA

Owlett announces $2.4 million for Westfield Laurel Health Center

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — A health center in Tioga County is the recipient of a $2.4 million grant, officials announced Sunday.

Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) said the grant is for improvements at Westfield Laurel Health Center.

“We are blessed with some great health care facilities here in our region, and I am always happy to advocate for them,” Owlett said. “This is an important investment in our community and our future.”

The funding will support construction of a new health center on existing health center property, behind the current health center building. The unused back half of the existing health center and the garage will be removed, and the new building will then be built behind the remaining health center structure.

Once the new facility is built, furnished and equipped, the original health center will be removed from the property and the lot paved for parking.

The funding was awarded through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program that supports the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. All RACP projects require a 50% match of funds from the grant recipient.

