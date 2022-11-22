Anne Heche’s ex Thomas Jane has asked the court to award him $150k from the late actress’ estate over an unpaid loan he provided before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Jane and his lawyers filed creditors claim in court. The claim said Thomas is owed $149,106.04 as of November 8, 2022. He said the amount grows with interest at the rate of $18.77 per day. Thomas said he provided Anne with a $157k loan. To repay the funds, the actress agreed to pay $10k a month to Thomas starting in...

