Minneapolis, MN

willmarradio.com

Gophers Play UNLV in SoCal Challenge Championship

(San Juan Capistrano, CA) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball team takes on U-N-L-V tonight in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California. Minnesota beat Cal Baptist in overtime on Monday in the opening round of the event 62-61. Freshman center Pharrel (FUH-rel) Payne of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Gophers women’s basketball struggles in Fargo, recovers at home

The Gophers traveled to North Dakota to take on the North Dakota State University Bison. Minnesota opened the game with a solid 10-4 lead. The Bison, however, were in control by the end of the first half, scoring the final seven points to put them up 28-27. Minnesota was scoreless in the final 2:30 of play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Cardinal

Badgers hold strong against top-ranked Minnesota

The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers took on the No. 1 Minnesota Gophers this weekend in a captivating two-game home series. On Saturday, the Badgers battled it out to earn a point in a tie game at 3-3, however, Minnesota ultimately won the shootout. On Sunday, the Badgers came out stronger winning the game by three goals, 4-1. Goaltender Cami Kronish garnered some warranted praise, as she made unbelievable saves and came through for her team after having to unexpectedly play on Sunday. Her hard work paid off, and she was announced goaltender of the week.
MADISON, WI
willmarradio.com

Murder victim played on championship basketball team

(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- A star athlete is identified as the victim in a Brooklyn Park shooting. Police say 17-year-old Syoka Siko was fatally shot last week at an apartment complex. Siko was a senior who played on the Park Center state championship basketball team last season. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Police say a 17-year-old was arrested for aiding and abetting murder.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
krwc1360.com

2022 KRWC Wright County Area Football Awards

The story around the state in fall sports was the surprise season of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in football. The Lakers went from zero wins to the state tournament this fall! Dassel-Cokato the defending state champs lost a shootout to Watertown-Mayer in the section finals, while many other Wright County Area teams had successful season’s. Below are the top performers and teams from the 2022 Wright County Area football season.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Daily

UMN’s four oldest building names in running for renaming

The process to rename the University of Minnesota’s four oldest building names is underway after applications to nominate new namesakes closed Nov. 11. While the Kiehle Building on Crookston’s campus, Spooner Hall on the Morris campus and Sanford Hall on the Twin Cities campus each received a nomination for renaming, Folwell Hall did not.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues

This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Arrest made in fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say they have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting Wednesday. Police say they were able to determine a suspect and, with the help of law enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, they located the 47-year-old Texas man in Oklahoma. He was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15-year run in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Another beloved Minneapolis restaurant is closing its doors, making it at least the fourth eatery or bar in the city to call it quits in the past three weeks.Northeast's Red Stag Supperclub, located near Southeast Central and East Hennepin avenues, will serve its last meal on Dec. 31 after a 15 years in business.MORE: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week spanOwner Kim Bartmann, who heads Placemaker Hospitality, says the restaurant is "near and dear" to her heart, and was an "homage" to her Wisconsin upbringing. She calls the move to close it a "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision.""Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said.Placemaker recently purchased Amore Uptown, which closed two weeks ago after three decades in business. Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar and Stella's Fish Café also closed earlier this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

