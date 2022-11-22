Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Gophers Play UNLV in SoCal Challenge Championship
(San Juan Capistrano, CA) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball team takes on U-N-L-V tonight in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California. Minnesota beat Cal Baptist in overtime on Monday in the opening round of the event 62-61. Freshman center Pharrel (FUH-rel) Payne of...
Battle returns, Garcia's OT winner leads Gophers over Cal Baptist
Garcia's jumper with five seconds remaining led the Gophers to a 62-61 victory.
Gophers women’s basketball struggles in Fargo, recovers at home
The Gophers traveled to North Dakota to take on the North Dakota State University Bison. Minnesota opened the game with a solid 10-4 lead. The Bison, however, were in control by the end of the first half, scoring the final seven points to put them up 28-27. Minnesota was scoreless in the final 2:30 of play.
Badgers hold strong against top-ranked Minnesota
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers took on the No. 1 Minnesota Gophers this weekend in a captivating two-game home series. On Saturday, the Badgers battled it out to earn a point in a tie game at 3-3, however, Minnesota ultimately won the shootout. On Sunday, the Badgers came out stronger winning the game by three goals, 4-1. Goaltender Cami Kronish garnered some warranted praise, as she made unbelievable saves and came through for her team after having to unexpectedly play on Sunday. Her hard work paid off, and she was announced goaltender of the week.
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
Murder victim played on championship basketball team
(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- A star athlete is identified as the victim in a Brooklyn Park shooting. Police say 17-year-old Syoka Siko was fatally shot last week at an apartment complex. Siko was a senior who played on the Park Center state championship basketball team last season. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Police say a 17-year-old was arrested for aiding and abetting murder.
2022 KRWC Wright County Area Football Awards
The story around the state in fall sports was the surprise season of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in football. The Lakers went from zero wins to the state tournament this fall! Dassel-Cokato the defending state champs lost a shootout to Watertown-Mayer in the section finals, while many other Wright County Area teams had successful season’s. Below are the top performers and teams from the 2022 Wright County Area football season.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
UMN’s four oldest building names in running for renaming
The process to rename the University of Minnesota’s four oldest building names is underway after applications to nominate new namesakes closed Nov. 11. While the Kiehle Building on Crookston’s campus, Spooner Hall on the Morris campus and Sanford Hall on the Twin Cities campus each received a nomination for renaming, Folwell Hall did not.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues
This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
Arrest made in fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say they have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting Wednesday. Police say they were able to determine a suspect and, with the help of law enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, they located the 47-year-old Texas man in Oklahoma. He was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15-year run in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Another beloved Minneapolis restaurant is closing its doors, making it at least the fourth eatery or bar in the city to call it quits in the past three weeks.Northeast's Red Stag Supperclub, located near Southeast Central and East Hennepin avenues, will serve its last meal on Dec. 31 after a 15 years in business.MORE: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week spanOwner Kim Bartmann, who heads Placemaker Hospitality, says the restaurant is "near and dear" to her heart, and was an "homage" to her Wisconsin upbringing. She calls the move to close it a "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision.""Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said.Placemaker recently purchased Amore Uptown, which closed two weeks ago after three decades in business. Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar and Stella's Fish Café also closed earlier this month.
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
