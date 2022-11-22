ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving

On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Versailles woman thankful to be alive

TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
VERSAILLES, OH
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season

Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.

Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died

Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersasc.com

Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio

Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News. The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building. The site will employ...
XENIA, OH

