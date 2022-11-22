On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO