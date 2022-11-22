Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving
On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
WLWT 5
Humane Association of Warren County shelter hosts Thanksgiving for pets
LEBANON, Ohio — The Humane Association of Warren County got its animal residents in the holiday spirit by serving them food for a Thanksgiving celebration!. The animals enjoyed a plate of turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans, called "Feasts for the Beasts". The shelter's longest resident is a 2-year-old...
Springfield man honored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group for community service
Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.
whio.com
Crowd gathers in Dayton for candlelight vigil in support of the LGBTQ+ community
DAYTON — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Dayton for a candlelight vigil in support of the LGBTQ+ community. This comes after five people were killed, and 19 others were hurt in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs. People in the Miami Valley wanted to...
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
Family flees to U.S. after escaping human traffickers; Teen loses kidney, left paralyzed
A teenager left permanently disabled after surviving an attack by human traffickers now lives at the Montgomery County Stillwater Center in Dayton, according to the Public Information Officer (PIO) with Montgomery County Job Center. Surur Ali was only seven years old when his family was kidnapped attempting to flee northeast...
Sidney Daily News
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season
Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
Farm and Dairy
Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.
Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
1 burned in Warren County propane tank explosion flown to Miami Valley Hospital
CLARKSVILLE — One person was taken to a hospital by CareFlight following a propane tank explosion at a residence in the 3100 block of state Route 132 in the village of Clarksville, Warren County, on Wednesday night. A male suffered burns to his arms, face and chest, Chief Bob...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
Food drive tomorrow hosted by Dayton Foodbank right before Thanksgiving
DAYTON — The Dayton Foodbank will be hosting a food drive tomorrow afternoon for North Dayton residents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Foodbank Inc. to hold ‘Holiday Help Out’ food donation through weekend. It will take place at the Dixie Twin Drive-In from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the...
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
wvxu.org
Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died
Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
beckersasc.com
Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio
Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News. The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building. The site will employ...
WCPO
'It's like a toilet that hasn't been flushed in a week': Neighbors complain about smell in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Something stinks in one manufactured home community in Batavia. Neighbors in Greenbriar Estates said they've been complaining for months about a smell making their lives more difficult, but it's still there. "It's raw sewage," Chad Blackburn said. "It's like a toilet that hasn't been flushed in...
Comments / 0