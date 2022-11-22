Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman stabbed during attempted robbery on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who tried to rob a woman on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive, just east of Interstate 35. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Man in his 20s found stabbed in back just west of downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being found stabbed in the back late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North San Marcos, not far from North Colorado Street and North Frio Street, just west of downtown.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
KSAT 12
Man shot by woman after 2-vehicle crash, altercation on far West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman shot a man after a 2-vehicle crash turned into an altercation on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Culebra Road, not far from Loop 410 and Potranco Road.
thebig1063.com
Texas woman arrested for burning boyfriend's house down after another woman answered phone
From Fox News - A Texas woman was arrested after she broke into her boyfriend's home and set the place on fire in a jealous rage, police said. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, Nov. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg during drive-by at North Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was wounded in the leg after someone in a vehicle fired several gunshots at a North Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the home in the 600 block of Pinewood Lane, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road and Highway 281, after receiving word of a person shot.
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side; suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during an apparent robbery attempt on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on South Calaveras Street near Elvira Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Sets Fire to Boyfriend's Home After Another Woman Answers His Phone
A San Antonio-area woman is facing felony charges after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she set her boyfriend's home on fire early Sunday morning after a woman answered his telephone. According to the sheriff's department, a 23-year-old woman made a video call to her boyfriend and the call was...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
Lawyer: Teen who was shot by San Antonio cop released from hospital
A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family’s lawyer said Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Man, 46, killed in hit-and-run crash; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 24th Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.
Woman arrested and charged with arson after setting boyfriend's house on fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested after police say she broke into her boyfriend's house, stole items, then set the house on fire. On Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Lytle Fire Department along with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a fire.
KSAT 12
Woman killed in head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road. According to police, the woman was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
KTSA
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
KSAT 12
Off-duty officer helps stop carjacking suspect after firing single gunshot at vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty police officer helped stop a suspect on the run in a stolen vehicle on the Southwest Side after firing a single gunshot, according to San Antonio police. The incident began around 4 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to a robbery in progress. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend identified
An update on a fatal accident on Saturday, when a man walking on the shoulder of Northwest Loop 410 near the Ingram exit was struck by a vehicle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Ruben Antonio Griego Junior. The driver who struck him left the scene and was found...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
KSAT 12
Medical Examiner IDs driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side on Friday. The driver was identified as Seguin resident Timothy James Eckermann. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the...
