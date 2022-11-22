ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD: Woman stabbed during attempted robbery on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who tried to rob a woman on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive, just east of Interstate 35. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man in his 20s found stabbed in back just west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being found stabbed in the back late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North San Marcos, not far from North Colorado Street and North Frio Street, just west of downtown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in leg during drive-by at North Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was wounded in the leg after someone in a vehicle fired several gunshots at a North Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the home in the 600 block of Pinewood Lane, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road and Highway 281, after receiving word of a person shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Sets Fire to Boyfriend's Home After Another Woman Answers His Phone

A San Antonio-area woman is facing felony charges after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she set her boyfriend's home on fire early Sunday morning after a woman answered his telephone. According to the sheriff's department, a 23-year-old woman made a video call to her boyfriend and the call was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man, 46, killed in hit-and-run crash; police need help finding culprit

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 24th Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

