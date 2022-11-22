Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Wraps Production
Todd Haynes has officially wrapped production on his 10th feature-length film, “May December,” a drama about two women whose personal and professional lives begin to blur that sounds very Todd Haynes indeed. (Think “Persona” meets “Three Women.”) A source close to the production confirmed to IndieWire that principal photography wrapped this past weekend in Georgia, where the film had been shooting in the Savannah area. The film stars Julianne Moore (reuniting with Haynes after collaborations like “Safe,” “Wonderstruck,” and “Far from Heaven”) and Natalie Portman (working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for the first time). Working from a Black List-touted script by Samy...
Quentin Tarantino Says the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Has Led to the Decline of Movie Stars
Quentin Tarantino is the latest high-profile Hollywood director to criticize Marvel movies. Tarantino is widely known for directing Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill franchise to name a few. However, the director recently shared his displeasure with the current state of the entertainment industry and "the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies".
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders
For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
The Best Ralph Fiennes Movies And How To Watch Them
Some of Ralph Fiennes' finest movies and how to watch them.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
Best End of the World Movies, From 'Dr. Strangelove' to 'Mad Max'
Movie-going audiences have always had a morbid fascination with the demise of civilization. Whether it's a deadly contagion, nuclear war, catastrophic climate events, or giant asteroids headed toward earth, we can't seem to get enough scenarios of how the world could end. There are dozens to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to some of the best. Here are the 17 best end-of-the-world movies.
Lizzo Busted Out Some Old-Hollywood Glam for a 6 A.M. Zoom Meeting
Leave it to Lizzo to bring Old Hollywood glamour even at 5:47 A.M. While most of us would toss a sweater over our PJs, slap on a little mascara, and go, Lizzo pulled out all the stops with her beauty routine for a Zoom call. The musician gave fans a...
Ariana Grande Ditched Her High Ponytail for Low, 1970s-Inspired Pigtails
Ariana Grande entered the fragrance space many moons ago with her 2015 launch, Ari by Ariana Grande. Since then, the vocalist has successfully created a multitude of crafted scents, with each launch an ode to the next chapter of her fragrance empire. The Grammy award-winning singer has been the face of each capsule. And for her latest collection titled MOD, which is her first ever duo-fragrance release, she took to Instagram on November 20 to officially welcome the capsule on her social platform — with an entirely new hairstyle.
White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for White Noise, the upcoming new film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, which will re-unite him with his Marriage Story leading man Adam Driver, and his Frances Ha leading lady, Greta Gerwig. Once again, Baumbach's area of focus will be an unusual family dynamic (see also: The Squid and the Whale), one that is trying to ground itself in the midst of an almost comedic level of disaster that's unfolding. Along with Driver and Gerwis (two Oscar darlings themselves), White Noise will also star Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim), and Andre "3000" Benjamin.
The Netflix series is wrong, Blockbuster always sucked
One of my prized possessions is a VHS of 1993’s Super Mario Bros: The Movie that comes from my local rental shop growing up. The tape, well intact, still has the yellow Video World sticker on its spine, inside a plastic case that’s weathered the years quite well, minus some grubby corners.
10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb
Read update With fans eagerly waiting for upcoming animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's easy to see that interest in the evolving genre isn't waning. This is why it's not surprising that the entries listed in IMDb's top 10 animated movies of all time are constantly changing, as more viewers use the platform to chime in and rate their favorite films.
Review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' is a feast for the eyes and ears
The 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi has inspired dozens of film and TV shows.
