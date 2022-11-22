ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
OSHKOSH, WI
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
GREEN BAY, WI
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
Statewide alert issued for suspect in fraud case

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A statewide alert has been issued in the search for a woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks across Manitowoc County. Officials identify the suspect as 51-year-old Kimberly A. Maine. On Monday, Maine was seen at Bank First National in Whitelaw, trying to cash a $3,640...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
GREEN BAY, WI
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Daily Arrest Records - November 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday. November 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
One Dead in Shawano County Incident

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
BERLIN, WI
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash

An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
APPLETON, WI

