seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and leading police on a chase. He is now charged with Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense), and Felony Bail Jumping.
Trial Date Set for Wisconsin Woman Who Allegedly Murdered and Dismembered Lover, Leaving His Mother to Find the Head
The Wisconsin defendant in a horrific murder case is set to face jurors after a court once again determined her to be competent to face charges. The trial for Taylor Denise Schabusiness, 25, is set to begin March 6, 2023, online records show. This happens as Judge Thomas Walsh denied...
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Fond du Lac woman stabbed multiple times in domestic violence killing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac woman was stabbed multiple times and suffered head trauma in a domestic violence killing, police say. Jacquelyn Jo Rooney, 51, was found dead Nov. 12 at her apartment on E. Merrill Avenue. Gary E. Davis, 57, was charged Tuesday...
Fox11online.com
Statewide alert issued for suspect in fraud case
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A statewide alert has been issued in the search for a woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks across Manitowoc County. Officials identify the suspect as 51-year-old Kimberly A. Maine. On Monday, Maine was seen at Bank First National in Whitelaw, trying to cash a $3,640...
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
wearegreenbay.com
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday. November 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Driver dies in Dodge County car crash after deputy attempts traffic stop for speeding
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac died early Thursday morning after a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop before the driver sped away. A press release from the DCSO said a deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C in Trenton around 1:20am on Thursday. The car accelerated...
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man gets 15-year sentence for woman’s drug overdose death
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 43-year-old Fond du Lac man will spend at least 7 years in prison for a woman’s death from a combination of drugs. Robert L. Harris was sentenced Monday to 15 years in state custody: 7 years of confinement and 8 years on extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
